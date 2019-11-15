As the KHSAA football postseason rolls on, familiar foes Owensboro Catholic and McLean County are set to clash in the second round of the Class 2-A playoffs Friday night at Steele Stadium.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
"I love it," Catholic coach Jason Morris said, "because it's a district rival. It's for a true district championship. Our kids are excited about it, and we know both teams are gonna bring a big fanbase. It's gonna be a very good high school football environment."
The first time the District 2 rivals met this season, Catholic (9-2) claimed a 55-21 victory on Oct. 4 in Calhoun. Aces star quarterback Drew Hartz completed 22-of-32 pass attempts for 468 yards and seven touchdowns in that meeting.
It was another game in a long list of outstanding performances for Hartz this season, Morris said, and he sees no reason to change things up now.
"You're only gonna have a once-in-a-generation quarterback come through your doors every so often, so you've got to make sure you use him," Morris said. "We're gonna ride Drew Hartz to the finish line."
Hartz, who has thrown a state-leading 3,873 yards and 53 touchdowns with just four interceptions, has plenty of playmakers around him, too.
Senior wide receiver Hagan Edge has reeled in 72 passes for 1,424 yards -- fourth in the commonwealth -- to go along with a school-record 20 TD receptions.
Against the Cougars, Edge finished with 152 yards and three scores on seven catches. Other top performers in that outing included sophomore wideout Braden Mundy (six catches, 169 yards, two TDs) and junior running back Dre Thruston (five carries, 115 yards, one TD).
"If they do things to make us run the ball, we'll run the ball," Morris said. "Otherwise, we'll let Drew go out there and spread the ball out to his teammates and try to be balanced in that regard."
McLean County (7-4), which racked up 425 rushing yards against the Aces in their last meeting, will continue it's ground-based approach.
"Offensively, we're gonna try to run the ball," Cougars coach Zach Wagner said. "We're gonna try to out-flank you and run the belly."
So far, it's been a proven strategy for McLean County this season.
The Cougars feature three running backs who have tallied more than 800 yards apiece -- senior Landen Capps (1,033 yards, 13 TDs), senior Peyton Caraway (857 yards, seven TDs) and junior Andrew Munster (806 yards, 15 TDs).
Against the Aces, Capps churned out 217 yards and a pair of scores on 15 rushing attempts.
"We're gonna try to fix what we know has been our biggest weakness this year," said Morris, referencing his team's struggles to stop opponents' rushing attacks. "The good thing is if you look at the stats, we've stopped teams from scoring. As long as we're not giving up points, we feel good.
"We know they're gonna run right at us, try to keep the clock running and keep our offense off the field. They do a great job of disguising what they're doing, so we've got to get lined up to that and tackle better than we did in the first game."
For Wagner, his team's defense will be keyed in on limiting Catholic's prolific passing game.
"To beat them, we have to not let Hartz and company get over the top of us," he said. "We know they're chock full of athletes. We feel like if we can keep them in front of us and make tackles, we'll have a chance to be in the game."
