Owensboro Catholic and McLean County each had some winners in the KHSAA Class A Regional Track and Field Championships on Monday at Green County High School in Greensburg.
Owensboro Catholic won the girls 4x100-meter relay regional championship with Caroline Kanipe, Mallary Bailey, Emilee Cecil and Kash Rice running.
Ella Claire Goetz won the 3,200.
Carol Staples was second in the long jump.
McLean County had regional champions in the boys high jump and triple jump.
Elliot Evans won the triple jump and Braeden Peercy won the long jump.
Hancock County results weren’t available.
DAVIESS COUNTY 8, GREENWOOD 4
Jessie Daniels and Millie Roberts each clubbed a two-run home run, lifting No. 6 Daviess County to an 8-4 softball victory over visiting Greenwood on Monday at DCHS.
Roberts finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs for the Lady Panthers (25-6), while Daniels went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run. Daniels’ shot put DC up 5-4 in the fifth inning, and Roberts added hers an inning later.
Abby Newman finished 2-for-2 with two RBIs and drew two walks for DC, and Sophie Simone drove in two runs. Greysee Whiteker earned the pitching win in relief, striking out six batters in 3 1/3 innings.
Greenwood slipped to 20-10.
GREENWOOD 111 100 0 — 4 10 3
DAVIESS COUNTY 021 023 x — 8 7 0
WP-Whiteker. LP-Murray. 2B-Kirby, Morrison, Travis, Wilson (G). HR-Daniels, Roberts (DC).
BASEBALL HENDERSON COUNTY 11, DAVIESS COUNTY 10
Decker Renfrow went 4-for-4 with three runs, and Cason Troutman finished 3-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs as the Panthers’ late rally fell short in Henderson.
Zach Head went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and a home run for DC (14-14), and Garrett Small finished 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs. The Panthers fell behind 11-3 before scoring five runs in the fifth and another two in the ninth before their comeback bid was ended.
Dru Meadows hit a grand slam to lead the Colonels (17-12).
DAVIESS COUNTY 300 050 2 — 10 14 5
HENDERSON COUNTY 060 500 x — 11 9 1
WP-Cates. LP-Williams. 2B-O. Payne, Renfrow, Small, Troutman (DC), Gardner (H). HR-Head (DC), Meadows (H).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.