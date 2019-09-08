Owensboro Catholic finished third in the All 'A' Classic state golf tournament on Saturday at Arlington Golf Club at Eastern Kentucky University.
Catholic had 347 points and was behind champion Lexington Christian (299) and Glasgow (338). Lexington Christian's Laney Frye was medalist with 66.
Catholic was led by Emma Payne in seventh overall with 76. Abby Bahnick (87), Maddie Roberts (87) and Conleigh Osborne (97) also scored for Catholic.
VOLLEYBALLCATHOLIC WINSALL 'A' REGION
Owensboro Catholic won the All 'A' 3rd Region volleyball tournament at Hancock County, beating Whitesville Trinity (25-14, 25-19) and Hancock County (25-9, 25-19).
Cecilia Clemens, Isabelle Wright and Cassidy Towery made the all-tournament team. Catholic goes to the All 'A' state tournament next weekend.
Wright had nine kills. Clemens had 37 assists and seven kills. Towery had 11 kills, seven aces. Jenna Glenn had 13 digs and 10 serves. Madeline Castlen had seven kills.
WHITESVILLE TRINITY IN ALL 'A'
Trinity beat McLean County 25-12, 25-20 before falling to Catholic.
Taylor Pedley had 26 digs total. Cassidy Morris had 10 digs, 10 kills. Josie Aull had 17 assists.
CROSS COUNTRYOWENSBORO INVITATIONAL
Apollo High School won the boys' team race in the Owensboro Invitational Meet at Yellow Creek Park. Apollo scored 46 points, second-place Bowling Green had 68.
Owensboro Catholic's John Cason was the individual winner in 16:36.
Apollo's Thomas Ashby was second (16:48) and Blake Rigdon was third (17:00).
Owensboro's Nathanael Turner was fourth (17:06). Michael Ashley from OHS was ninth (17:27). OHS was sixth as a team (182).
Catholic's Logan Jones was 35th (18:49). Catholic was eighth as a team (196).
Ohio County was ninth (294) with Jeremy White (24th, 18:21) and Caleb Sandefur (71st, 20:42) the top finishers for the team.
Hancock County was 15th (410) with Jackson Turner (64th, 20:19) and Griffin DeJarnette (118th, 22:51).
Hancock County was fourth in the girls' race with 94 points. South Warren won with 20 points.
Hailie Lamar was second for Hancock County (19:51) and Allyson Voyles was 29th (23:34).
Katie Hayden from Owensboro Catholic was ninth (21:35) and Kate Weafer was 21st (22:48).
Owensboro's Ashley Colburn was 23rd (22:51).
DAVIESS COUNTY AT OLDHAM COUNTY
Daviess County's girls were second in the Rumble in the Jungle at Oldham County. DC scored 76 points to 44 for winner Oldham County.
Ainsley Taylor was fourth overall (19:57) and Emily Ann Roberts was seventh (20:01).
DC's boys were also second, scoring 81 points to winner Madison Central's 75.
Brady Terry was third (16:15) and Alex Adams was ninth (16:39).
SOCCER
Daviess County's girls beat Seymour (Tenn.) 7-1 on Saturday in the Thoroughbred Cup at Thompson-Berry Soccer Complex.
Mackenzie Sweat, Morgan Lucas, Ashlyn Payton, Avery McNeiley, Bree Owen, Meredity Campbell and Tori Beth Bayliss each scored goals for DC. Emma Patterson had five saves.
DC fell to Father Ryan 2-0 on Friday. Patterson had 10 saves in the game.
