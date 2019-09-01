Owensboro Catholic went 2-1 in the Best of the West volleyball tournament on Saturday at Owensboro High School.
Catholic beat Todd Central 25-6, 25-16, 25-2. The Lady Aces also beat Paducah Tilghman 25-23, 27-25, 19-25, 26-27, 15-11. Catholic fell to Bowling Green 21-25, 20-25, 26-24, 25-19, 7-15.
Cecilia Clemens had 16 kills, 95 assists, six digs and six aces for Catholic on the day. Cate Sites had 13 kills, two blocks, three aces. Cassidy Towery had 35 kills, three aces. Madeline Castley had 13 kills, eight blocks, three aces. Isabelle Wright had 23 kills, eight digs, four blocks. Allie Hamilton had nine kills, nine assists.
LADY DEVILS INBEST OF WEST
Owensboro High School was 0-3 in the Best of the West. OHS fell to Graves County 25-14, 25-9, 25-16. Bowling Green won over OHS 25-23, 25-13, 25-17. Henderson County beat OHS 25-14, 25-18, 23-25, 25-12.
Lainey Hayden had 18 kills, eight digs for OHS. Mykael Winstead had 22 digs, 11 kills. Jersie Rhineburger had 33 digs, six aces.
Krystell Pappas had 11 aces, seven kills, 10 digs. Chase Mather had 17 digs. Armanda Pappas had 16 digs, nine kills. Mia Covington had eight kills, nine digs.
GOLFBROWN 3RDFOR APOLLO
Apollo High School sophomore Macey Brown shot a career-best 71 (1-under), at the Marshall County Invitational. Brown tied for second as an individual but lost a scorecard playoff and was placed third.
Apollo placed eighth out of 13 teams with a 383. Other scores for Apollo: Brooke Brown (97), Mary Ann Lyons (103), Addison Carter (112).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.