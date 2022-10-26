BRANDENBURG — The Owensboro Catholic and Meade County volleyball teams won their respective openers at the 3rd Region Tournament on Tuesday night at Meade County High School, sending the Lady Aces and host Lady Waves to Wednesday’s semifinal round.
Both teams won their games in contrasting fashion, with Meade County battling back from an early deficit for a five-set win and Catholic earning a sweep.
The two will meet at 7:30 p.m. CT, following a clash between Whitesville Trinity and Ohio County at 5:30.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 3, MUHLENBERG COUNTY 0
Despite slow starts, the Lady Aces (18-9) pieced together game-altering runs throughout the match on the way to their 25-11, 25-16, 25-12 win.
“I was pretty happy with the way we worked everything out,” OCHS coach Brian Hardison said afterward. “We always start out slow. The girls played really well, and I mixed in a bunch of different players. They responded. The girls off the bench responded, the girls on the floor responded — to me, that’s a team.
“We’ve been saying all year long that we’re not a team yet, we’re a bunch of individuals, but we’re coming together at the right time.”
Catholic led 9-7 in the opening set before reeling off a 16-4 scoring outburst to take a 1-0 overall advantage.
In the second set, Muhlenberg County battled back from a 10-5 deficit to trim the lead to 15-13. From there, however, the Lady Aces scored 10 of the next 13 points to go up 2-0.
Catholic leapt out to a 9-3 lead in the third set before the Lady Mustangs fought back to within 11-8 — setting the stage for the Lady Aces’ final flourish in the form of a 14-3 run that cemented the sweep.
Hardison pointed to his players’ focus during recent practices as a key factor in the victory.
“Playing as a team, practicing as a team — everybody wants it,” he said, also noting assistant coach Becky Taylor as a big influence on the team’s success. “They know right now is when they got to do it. I’m pretty happy with the way we’re playing.”
Blair Riney finished with seven kills, three digs and a pair of blocks for Catholic. Kennedy Murphy posted 22 assists, three kills, three digs and two aces, while Karson Tipmore recorded seven aces with six digs and Olivia Castlen made six kills.
Other contributions for the Lady Aces came from Grace Brasher (two digs); Emily Christian (nine digs); Jaiden Grant (one kill); Molly Pride (three kills); Isabelle Reisz (two digs); Tyranda Stuart (four kills, three digs, two aces); Lindsey Warren (one dig); Abigail Williams (four kills); and Kirsten Williams (one dig).
Maddy Pate led the Lady Mustangs with 13 kills and two blocks, while Lexi DeArmond passed for 17 assists with three digs and two blocks). DeArmond was named to the regional all-tournament team for her efforts.
Other top performers for Muhlenberg County included Kelsie Cotton (three digs); Tinley Gettings (three kills); Marlee Laycock (13 digs); Megan McLean (three blocks); Abby Phelps (three blocks, two kills); and Olivia Revo (one block).
The 10th District runner-up Lady Mustangs ended their season at 12-21.
MEADE COUNTY 3, EDMONSON COUNTY 2
The Lady Cats won the first two sets for an early lead before the Lady Waves came storming back for a 18-25, 22-25, 25-19, 25-17, 15-6 victory.
With the win, Meade County improved to 21-7 and will look for its first win against Owensboro Catholic since 2017 — a five-set victory over the Lady Aces in the regional tournament title game.
Edmonson County finished its campaign at 19-14, as the 12th District runner-up Lady Cats achieved their first winning season since 2017.
