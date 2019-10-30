HAWESVILLE -- Owensboro Catholic and Muhlenberg County advanced with straight-set victories in the quarterfinal round of the 3rd Region Volleyball Tournament on Tuesday night at Hancock County High School.
The 9th District champion Lady Aces featured their immense power at the net and rolled over 11th District runner-up Meade County 25-13, 25-14, 25-14.
The quick-to-the-ball Lady Mustangs, runners-up in the 10th District, proved too much for the Lady Cougars, posting a 25-21, 25-20, 25-19 victory over the 12th District champions.
In tonight's semifinal round, 9th District runner-up Apollo (25-12) will challenge 11th District champion and defending regional champ Breckinridge County (30-4) at 6 p.m., followed by Catholic (24-10) against Muhlenberg (18-13) at 7:30 p.m.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 3, MEADE COUNTY 0
The Lady Aces were clicking on all cylinders from the outset and made short work of the overmatched Lady Waves.
"We came in here ready to play tonight," Catholic coach Brian Hardison said. "Meade is one of those teams that won't go away, so I'm happy with the way we responded in this one. We came out the way we needed to come out, took care of business.
"I just felt like we had a little too much firepower."
Catholic raced to a 10-3 lead and never looked back in a dominating first set. Meade County was still within 16-9 after a kill by Rylee Skeeters, but Isabelle Wright had two kills in a 4-0 burst that essentially put the match away. A kill by Cecilia Clemens closed out the first set.
Meade started better in the second set, leading 5-3 early, but the Lady Aces got on a roll and scored 22 of the final 31 points to make it 2-0.
The Lady Aces shot ahead 11-4 in the third set and were never seriously challenged -- as Hardison was able to play reserves down the stretch.
"I got the opportunity to get my bench in," Hardison said, "and now everyone has lettered this season."
It was a sharp performance in virtually every aspect, including service.
"We've come a long way in that area," Hardison said. "We've been able to clean up our serves and it's made a big difference for us."
Stat leaders included Clemens (29 assists, 7 kills, 5 digs), Cate Sites (6 kills, 3 blocks), Madeline Castlen (9 kills, 3 blocks, 4 aces, 2 digs), Cassidy Towery (5 kills, 2 blocks, 3 digs), Allie Hamilton (2 kills), Wright (7 kills, 29 assists, 5 digs), Clara Bach (3 assists, 2 digs), Hadley Latham (2 kills), Jenna Glenn (5 digs) and Jayden Bickett (4 digs).
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 3, GRAYSON COUNTY 0
The Lady Mustangs made history on Tuesday, becoming the first Muhlenberg County team to advance to the 3rd Region semifinals.
"I'm proud of our team," MCHS coach Tabby Davenport said. "We looked a whole lot better tonight than we did in the (10th) district tournament.
"Blocking has been one of our strengths all season, and I thought Daisy Ritchie and Maddy Cary were very quick getting to the net tonight -- they're smart and they anticipate very well."
Cary was particularly strong in a hotly-contested first set. Grayson County closed to within 12-11 at the midway point, but the Lady Mustangs went on a 9-2 run to claim an eight-point lead, and the Lady Cougars could never get closer than three points the rest of the way.
Grayson led 17-10 in the second set, but Muhlenberg scored eight consecutive points to take a one-point lead. Ritchie was the difference at the net down the stretch as the Lady Mustangs pulled away.
Grayson won three of the first four points of the third game, but Muhlenberg quickly regrouped to assume control. A kill by Terri Bishop closed out the match.
"We moved better tonight, got to our spots on the floor," Davenport said. "I thought we battled and hustled the whole way -- it was a good effort and performance."
Muhlenberg stat leaders included Ritchie (15 kills, 3 blocks, 5 assists), Bishop (9 kills), Cary (6 kills, 9 blocks), Sophy Fields (4 kills, 7 assists), Brooklin Enger (19 assists), Stephanie Walker (2 aces) and Marta Rodaro (2 aces).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.