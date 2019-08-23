Jason Morris anticipates his Owensboro Catholic High School football team being a little more head of the curve in 2019, his second season as the team's head coach.
"Last year was a successful season, and we learned a lot," said Morris, whose Aces finished 8-4 and reached the second round of the Class 2-A playoffs. "We learned a lot about our identity -- who we are and who we want to be.
"I think we proved we can match up well at highest level of the game. Now, it's about becoming consistent with a championship-level effort and performance for four quarters."
Morris says the Aces will count heavily on the leadership qualities of seniors Drew Hartz and Hagan Edge.
"We have great leadership with team captains Hartz and Edge," Morris said. "They're both tremendous players, and their leadership is going to carry our team a long way. We're excited about the possibilities here, and we're eager to start the season."
OFFENSE
Hartz runs the show at quarterback, and he has few peers in Kentucky at the high school level, in the estimation of Morris.
"He's a prototypical pro-style quarterback who sees over the line well, and he's more athletic than probably some people think," said Morris of the 6-foot-3 Hartz, who completed 162-of-260 passes (.623) for 2,606 yards and 32 touchdowns last fall -- ranking ninth statewide in passing yards per game (218.8).
"He's progressed quite a bit since he came in here as a freshman," Morris said. "He's developed into an exceptional high school quarterback."
Catholic must find a way to replace the production lost to the graduation of running back Von Williams, who rushed for 1,313 yards and 17 TDs a year ago. The Aces also are without Harold Hogg, who transferred to Apollo.
Among those expected to carry the ball are Edge, juniors Carter McCain and Aaron Buckman, sophomore Braden Mundy and transfer Andrew Logsdon.
The receiving corps features Edge (22 receptions, 444 yards, 5 TDs in 2018), senior speedster Jackson Staples, sophomore Lincoln Clancy (also the backup QB), junior Max Byrne and freshman Luke Evans.
Up front, the Aces will go with senior three-year starters Rudy Clouse (left tackle) and Noah Edelen (left guard), along with junior center Drake Steele, sophomore right guard Jaden Fulkerson and junior right tackle Clayton Lewis.
"We're going to open it up with Drew back there," Morris said.
DEFENSE
"We have good enough personnel to mix and match this season," said Morris, who must overcome the loss to 2018 Messenger-Inquirer Area Defensive Player of the Year Noah Todd. "We'll have Edge back in the secondary to be the like the quarterback of our defense."
Catholic's 3-3-5 base will feature McCain, Edelen, and sophomore Max Pride manning the end positions, with junior Logan Davis and Braden Dill seeing time at end.
The linebacker unit features a trio of juniors -- Chris Boarman (74 tackles in 2018), Jack Hamilton (83 tackles in '18) and Buckman (38 tackles in '18) -- along with senior Dalton Devine (28 tackles in '18).
"I feel a lot better this season about our linebacker situation," Morris said. "We had brand new linebackers last season, and this year that's our most experienced position."
A host of players will share time in the secondary, including Edge (57 tackles in '18), Byrne, junior Michael Sullivan and sophomore Trey Roberts. Others in the mix are Staples, Evans, Logsdon and versatile junior Owen Hayden.
"I like our depth," Morris said. "We've got a lot of players who can step in and help us out."
SPECIAL TEAMS
The Aces could be special in this area, Morris believes.
"We focus on special teams daily," he said, "and we're pretty solid in all four phases."
Punt returners include Mundy, Edge and Byrne, while Staples and Mundy are breakaway threats on kickoffs.
"Staples probably possesses the fastest straight-head speed on the team," Morris said, "and Mundy is a very good athlete who has outstanding football speed."
Juniors Luke Payne and Sullivan are in the running for placekicking duties, and Sullivan is set as the team's punter.
OUTLOOK
Morris makes no bones about his expectations for the Aces this fall.
"This is the most excited I've been about a team in my 16 years of coaching," he said. "With this group, it's exciting to come to practice every day. We have excellent senior leadership and that helps make this a fun group to coach.
"We have the opportunity to be a very good football team."
---
ACES' SCHEDULE
DATE|OPPONENT|TIME
Aug. 23|Ohio County|7 p.m.
Aug 30|at Daviess County|7 p.m.
Sept. 6|at Owensboro|7 p.m.
Sept. 13|at South Spencer (Ind.)|7 p.m.
Sept. 20|Hopkins County Central|7 p.m.
Sept. 27|at Todd County Central|7 p.m.
Oct. 4|at McLean County|7 p.m.
Oct. 18|Hancock County|7 p.m.
Oct. 25|Butler County|7 p.m.
Nov. 1|Apollo|7 p.m.
