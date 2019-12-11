Owensboro Catholic is on a roll when it comes to high school swimming.
The Aces and Lady Aces won the combined team title of the annual City-County Championship for the sixth consecutive year on Tuesday night at the Healthpark.
The combined standings showed Catholic finishing with 297 points to hold off runner-up Owensboro, which scored 247. Daviess County (3rd, 199) and Apollo (4th, 195) rounded out the four-team field.
"Coming into tonight there was a lot of pressure," conceded OCHS co-coach Erica Crabtree, "but we have a lot of swimmers out and numbers matter in this sport -- that's what helped us get over the top."
Catholic took care of business on the boys' side, finishing first with 205 points. The Aces were followed by runner-up Apollo (116), third-place Daviess County (102) and fourth-place Owensboro (49).
Catholic was led by Jack Raymer and Jude Neal.
Raymer won the 200-yard freestyle (1:48.38) and the 100 butterfly (54.23), and Neal prevailed in the 50 freestyle (22.64) and the 100 freestyle (51.20).
Also winning individually for the Aces were Cort Hobelmann in the 100 backstroke (54.97), Evan Goetz in the 100 breaststroke (1:13.43), and Matthew Murphy in 1-meter diving (312.35).
The Aces also dominated the relays.
The foursome of Hobelmann, Nolan Iglehart, Raymer and Warren Goetz won the 200 medley relay (1:48.97); Neal, Iglehart, Landon Reffitt and Raymer combined to win the 200 free relay (1:39.31); and Neal, Reffitt, Warren Goetz and Hobelmann captured the 400 free relay (3:42.12).
"We knew coming in our boys were strong," Crabtree said. "We have strong leadership. They're willing to show what it takes to win."
Daviess County's Trevor Church was also strong, winning the 200 individual medley (2:01.78) and the 500 freestyle (5:22.08).
On the girls' side, it was complete domination by Owensboro, which tallied 198 points to easily outdistance runner-up Daviess County (97), third-place Owensboro Catholic (92) and fourth-place Apollo (79).
"These girls are amazing," OHS coach Brad Schmied said. "We had a goal to win every event on the girls' side and we were able to do that.
"I thought our team looked really solid. We strategized to maximize the points in this meet and it worked out well for us -- I love this team."
The Lady Devils were led by Julia Smith, Samantha Phillips and Paige Neal.
Smith won the 200 individual medley (2:13.00)and the 100 backstroke (1:01.12), Phillips prevailed in the 200 freestyle (1:56.34) and 100 freestyle (58.47), and Neal won the 50 freestyle (24.98) and 100 freestyle (55.68).
In addition, Owensboro got individual victories from Abby Warren in the 500 freestyle (5:54.09), Addison Callis in the 100 breaststroke (1:12.40), and Georgia Warren in 1-meter diving (279.35).
In the 200 medley relay, Smith, Callis, Neal and Kara Bane Luckett won in 1:54.88; in the 200 free relay, Neal, Warren, Callis and Phillips won in 1:43.32; and in the 400 free relay, Phillips, Luckett, Warren and Smith prevailed in 3:50.06.
• Boys' All City-County Team: Jack Raymer (Owensboro Catholic, 18 points), Trevor Church (Daviess County, 18), Jude Neal (Owensboro Catholic, 18), Cort Hobelmann (Owensboro Catholic, 16), Jan Cihlar (Apollo, 14), Luke Mallott (Apollo, 14), Sam Smith (Daviess County, 13), Connor Satterly (Apollo, 13), Landon Reffitt (Owensboro Catholic, 13), Nolan Iglehart (Owensboro Catholic, 13)
• Girls' All-City-County Team: Samantha Phillips (Owensboro, 18 points), Julia Smith (Owensboro, 18), Paige Neal (Owensboro, 18), Addison Callis (Owensboro, 16), Abby Warren (Owensboro, 15), Kara Bane Luckett (Owensboro, 14), Ella Johnson (Daviess County, 13), Kayedon Mattingly (Daviess County, 13).
