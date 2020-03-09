Isabella Henning refused to lose Sunday afternoon.
The Owensboro Catholic High School do-it-all senior put forth her best — if not most important — performance of the year, helping the Lady Aces capture their third consecutive 3rd Region Tournament championship at the Sportscenter.
Henning poured in a game-high 25 points, grabbed three steals, hauled in two rebounds, dished two assists and made 3-of-4 attempts from 3-point range, as Catholic rallied from a late five-point deficit for a 53-49 win against Muhlenberg County.
It was an outstanding afternoon for Henning, who simply put her hard hat on and went to work.
Even with her game-changing effort in what can only be called an instant classic, it wasn’t necessarily surprising given the body of work Henning had already posted throughout the regional tournament.
In the last three games, the 5-foot-10 wing has taken her already-dynamic contributions to a completely different stratosphere altogether. In regional tournament play, Henning averaged 21 points and five rebounds per game — after posting 7.2 points and 2.5 boards per outing during the regular season.
“I don’t know where she got it from,” said Catholic coach Michael Robertson, with a laugh, “but she is a gamer. When the game’s on the line, you want her shooting free throws or taking shots.
“She just plays hard. She plays unconscious. What I mean by that is she just goes out there and has fun. She doesn’t wanna lose, she’s just a gamer.”
To open the 3rd Region Tournament, Henning scored a then-career-high 18 points in Catholic’s 79-53 win against Grayson County.
She outdid herself in the semifinals, posting 20 points in a 49-36 victory over Meade County.
“I’ve just been working on my shot and having confidence when I shoot, and just knowing that I can do it,” said Henning, a crafty left-hander who has a knack for being in the right places at the right times.
And Henning — also a softball star for the Lady Aces — saved her best for last.
Henning’s steal and subsequent layup with 1:23 left in Sunday’s game gave the Lady Aces a 48-47 advantage — their first lead since a nearly-identical play by Henning put Catholic up 31-30 with 3:10 left in the third.
She also had a hand in one of the defensive plays of the game with 9.7 seconds remaining, when teammate Caroline Reid tipped an inbound pass by Muhlenberg County — under its own basket and trailing by just one point — and Henning came up with the loose ball, preserving her team’s lead.
“I think, overall, my defense has been really good,” Henning said. “Just playing hard and being aggressive.”
And even though Henning approaches success with an even-keeled attitude, she couldn’t help but break out into a big smile when asked about her team’s upcoming trip to Rupp Arena for the KHSAA State Tournament.
“Pretty excited,” she said, clutching her award for making the All-3rd Region Tournament team after cutting down the Sportscenter nets. “I just really wanted that.”
As Henning has proven this postseason, it’s hard to keep her from getting something she really wants — whether it’s to Lexington or to the next rebound.
She’s saved her best for last, and the Lady Aces are enjoying the ride.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.