The Lady Aces were determined to get back to Rupp Arena.

Three years ago, the Owensboro Catholic High School girls basketball team was waiting for its turn to play in the KHSAA Sweet 16 in Lexington. Five first-round matchups had already concluded, and the Lady Aces were scheduled for the last game of the evening — but it was an opportunity that never came.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.