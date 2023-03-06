The Lady Aces were determined to get back to Rupp Arena.
Three years ago, the Owensboro Catholic High School girls basketball team was waiting for its turn to play in the KHSAA Sweet 16 in Lexington. Five first-round matchups had already concluded, and the Lady Aces were scheduled for the last game of the evening — but it was an opportunity that never came.
In the midst of the opening round on March 12, 2020, the KHSAA opted to postpone — and later cancel — the state tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Catholic went back home to Owensboro without a result to show for it.
Now, the Lady Aces’ senior quartet of Maddie Hayden, Lauren Keelin, Lexie Keelin and Katie Riney are headed back to Lexington following Catholic’s 46-37 win over district rival Owensboro in the 3rd Region Girls Basketball Tournament championship game in front of an enthusiastic crowd Sunday at the Sportscenter.
“I’m on top of the world right now,” said a beaming Lauren Keelin, who scored 10 points and was named to the all-tournament team after averaging 11.7 points per game. “I haven’t been to Rupp since freshman year, but I was hurt and we didn’t even get to play. This feels absolutely amazing.”
It didn’t come easy, either.
Catholic (25-9) had to claw its way out of a disastrous 14-2 hole after failing to make a field goal in the opening quarter. However, the Lady Aces settled down in the second quarter, and an 11-0 run midway through the third quarter put OCHS ahead for good.
Give Owensboro credit, of course.
Coach Jansen Locher and the Lady Devils (21-11) have done a remarkable job of putting themselves on the regional stage and, in the process, showed they belonged. OHS earned its first regional win since 2008 and rolled all the way to the championship game behind a defensive-minded unit intent on wreaking havoc. Their efforts throughout the year and postseason were nothing less than spectacular.
The unfortunate reality, though, is only one team can represent the 3rd Region at state.
Even after facing an early double-digit deficit Sunday, Catholic stayed focused. The Lady Aces stuck together, working in tandem defensively to limit Owensboro’s scoring production while also moving the ball, finding open shooters and making the extra pass on offense. It would’ve been easy to fold after such a disappointing start, but Catholic cleared that hurdle with its cohesion.
“I told them, ‘I do not want to lose on my home court,’ ” Keelin added. “I want it to end on Rupp. That’s been our dream since third grade when we all started playing together. ... We knew that it was going to be a tough game. We knew we would have to play all 32 minutes.”
Now, the Lady Aces are left standing tall — and their all-important seniors will get one more state tournament experience.
“Katie Riney is our coach on the floor,” OCHS head coach Michael Robertson said. “Maddie Hayden is pure heart. She plays so hard, rebounds, gets out on fast breaks. And the twins are just unconscious, they’re ready to shoot. I need them to continue to play like that.”
The four have played key roles in helping get the Lady Aces back to the state tournament, and it’d be a surprise to see anything less moving forward.
