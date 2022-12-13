Heading into Tuesday’s opening round of the 3rd Region All ‘A’ Classic, the Owensboro Catholic boys and girls basketball teams will look to continue their recent streak of success — with their hopes set on eventually competing for a state championship.
Both squads must first overcome upset-minded Whitesville Trinity, with the girls slated for a 6 p.m. tipoff at the Horn Community Center, followed by the boys at 7:30.
Though both Catholic teams enter undefeated, their top priority has been to simply keep getting better during the early portion of the 2022-23 season.
“We just got to keep improving every day,” said OCHS boys coach Tim Riley, whose squad is 4-0 despite still working several of the team’s football players into the rotation. “We got to keep improving. We’re still behind.”
The Aces are scoring 71.5 points per game on 44.3% shooting from the field but only 28.2% from 3-point range — a mark Riley said will improve if his players focus on playing inside-out instead of shooting early shots.
“We’ve got a bunch of guys that can shoot the ball well,” he said. “Because of that, they want to live and die by shooting perimeter shots. If you’re going to consistently win, you’ve got to win getting the ball in the paint. Right now, we just want to shoot 3s, we want to settle for 3s. A missed 3 is the first pass in an outlet for the other team going down the floor on a fast break.
“It’s when you get down there and force two people to guard you, and then somebody has to help, and you get a shot off — that’s when you get offensive rebounds — and we didn’t get many of those (in Saturday’s win against Apollo).”
Defensively, Catholic is giving up 58.3 points per game, with an emphasis on limiting opponents through constant disruption.
“We’re still trying to play with a little more pressure, a little more speed, because I think it gives us the best chance — besides Owensboro — in our region to win,” Riley added. “So that’s why we’re doing it.
“We can be really good at it. We’re not comfortable in it yet, where they got to be.”
Not to be outdone, Trinity also enters Tuesday’s game at 4-0. The Raiders, scoring 63 points and giving up 58.3 points per outing, will look to snap the Aces’ streak of six consecutive All ‘A’ regional titles.
On the girls side, Catholic sports a 6-0 record while Trinity has been hampered by an 0-6 start.
The Lady Aces have won the All ‘A’ regional championship in three of the last four seasons, including a state title victory in 2019.
“The attitudes of all my girls have been great this year,” OCHS coach Michael Robertson said. “As long as we can keep a good attitude and play for each other, I like where we’re headed.
“We just got to continue to build depth and get better with each and every game.”
Catholic, scoring 58.8 points and holding opponents to only 32.3 points per contest, are shooting 45.3% from the floor and 40.2% from beyond the arc with balanced contributions from up and down the lineup.
“We’ve got to continue to get better,” Robertson said. “I really like what the Keelins (Lauren and Lexie) have really added this year, they’re playing really well. Jenna Krampe’s come in and played well for us. Aubrey Randolph’s giving us great minutes.”
Robertson chalked it up to confidence.
“Last year, they were probably looking over their shoulders all the time — who’s going to come in for me, am I going to make a mistake, is he going to pull me? I’ve got to let them play through that stuff, so they’ve got to have confidence in me and I’ve got to have confidence in them. Hopefully we’re getting there and doing that.”
The Lady Raiders are scoring 32.5 points and giving up 57.7 points per game.
