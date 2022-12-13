Heading into Tuesday’s opening round of the 3rd Region All ‘A’ Classic, the Owensboro Catholic boys and girls basketball teams will look to continue their recent streak of success — with their hopes set on eventually competing for a state championship.

Both squads must first overcome upset-minded Whitesville Trinity, with the girls slated for a 6 p.m. tipoff at the Horn Community Center, followed by the boys at 7:30.

