Both Owensboro Catholic basketball teams won All "A" 3rd Region championships last season.
The Aces survived a tough 60-56 win over Whitesville Trinity to get to the All "A" State Tournament last year, where they lost in the first round 56-48 to Lexington Christian.
The Catholic girls went on to win the All "A" State Tournament later in January at Eastern Kentucky University.
They both start their quest to return to All "A" state when the 3rd Region All "A" Classic starts Thursday at homecourt sites.
The Catholic girls (9-5) will host McLean County (6-5) in the first half of a double-header at 6 p.m. at the Sportscenter. Catholic's boys (6-5) will play McLean County (9-3) in the second game at 7:30.
After those opening round games, the tournament will move to Edmonson County for the semifinals on Saturday. The girls' regional championship game is next Monday. The boys' regional championship game is Tuesday. Tipoff for both championship games is 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS
The Catholic-McLean County girls' winner till take on host Edmonson County (6-6) on Saturday at 4 p.m.
Trinity's girls (6-4) are at Frederick Fraize (3-4) on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. The winner of that game will meet Hancock County (3-8) at noon on Saturday at Edmonson County High School.
The girls' championship game will be next Monday at 6:30 p.m. at Edmonson County.
Catholic had a 3-game losing streak to deal with in the Queen of the Commonwealth Tournament at Bullitt East before Christmas.
"At times we're playhing really good," Catholic coach Michael Robertson said. "When we hit a rough spot in games we've got to find a way to fight through that.
"We've played a tough schedle, we had eight games in 10 days. All teams we lost to were in the preseason top 25. We competed in maybe all but two of them."
Hannah McKay leads the Lady Aces with 19.8 points and 6.9 rebounds a game. Spencer Harvey scores 9.4 points a game.
Catholic has dominated the 3rd Region All "A" winning 13 titles in 15 times playing in the championship game.
"Our goal is to get back to state," Robertson said. "We know we've got to take care of business. We've got one of the top All "A" teams in our region in McLean County."
Catholic is building depth with Catherine Head, Isabella Henning, Caroline Reid, Katie Riney, Camille Conkright and Ally Maggard.
BOYS
Catholic's boys lost three straight in holiday tournaments before picking up a win over Daviess County, 67-46 Sunday at Logan County.
Brian Griffith scored 17 points for the Aces in that game in a holiday tournament at Logan County. Drew Hartz made three 3s on the way to 15 points. Ji Webb added 10 points.
"We've lost three close games to three good teams," Catholic coach Tim Riley said. "Every one was a close game. All of them were solid teams and solid programs. "We're not playing our best right now but I can see us making improvement. Got to learn how to win."
Catholic will have to play well defensively to advance. The Aces have won three straight All "A" regional crowns.
"I think we can do a solid job defensively in causing problems for other teams," Riley said.
Trinity (4-8) is at Frederick Fraize (1-8) for a Thursday opening round game at 7 p.m. The winner of that game will face Hancock County (4-6) at 1:45 p.m. Saturday at Edmonson County High School.
The winner of Catholic-McLean County boys will play Edmonson County (3-9) on Saturday at 5:45 p.m. The boys' championship game will be Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
"We're facing a very good McLean County team," Riley said. "They have an exceptional player in Logan Patterson. They're a veteran team and they're physical."
Patterson is averaging 20.8 points and 9.8 rebounds a game.
