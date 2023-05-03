Owensboro Catholic’s boys tennis team won 6-3 over Apollo on Monday at Moreland Park.
Houston Danzer, Cooper Danzer, Joseph Merchant, John Wathen were singles winners for Catholic. Patrick Hauke-Joseph Merchant and Cooper Danzer-Houston Danzer were doubles winners for Catholic.
Stetson Osborne and Evan Wilson were singles winners for Apollo. Wilson-Connor O’Bryan were doubles winners for Apollo.
Catholic’s girls beat Apollo 6-3.
Aisha Merchant, Maddie Meyer, Ella Grace Buckman, Isabelle Reisz were singles winners for Catholic. Ella Grace Buckman-Elizabeth Hayden and Mary Ava Evans-Anna Katherine Wathen were doubles winners for Catholic.
Maddie Ebelhar and Sophey Jennings were winners for Apollo.
OHS WINS OVER HANCOCKThe Owensboro boys won 6-3 against Hancock County at Centre Court.
Walker Gaddis, John Clay Ford and Romer Payne were singles winners for the Red Devils. OHS swept doubles with wins from Gaddis-Ford, Andrew Diebel-Arlo Johnson and Payne-Miles McDaniel.
Hancock County’s singles wins came from Alex Madden, Jaxson Morris and Christopher Zablocki.
The OHS girls won 8-1 behind singles victories from Anna Travis and Lily Galloway, along with a doubles win from Emma Embry-Riley Hunt. Other points came via default.
Hancock County’s winner was Ashlyn Madden.
SOFTBALL MUHLENBERG COUNTY 15, WARREN EAST 4Josie Davis went 4-for-4 with four doubles, two RBIs and two runs, Jaycee Phillips was 4-for-5 with three runs and two RBIs, and Ava Carver went 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs in a win in Greenville.
Taylor Wilkins was 3-for-4 with three doubles, three RBIs and two runs for the Lady Mustangs (15-9), Macy Cotton went 2-for-4 with two runs, Joshlynn Noe was 2-for-5 with two runs, and Sophia Wilkins finished 2-for-3.
Warren East slipped to 17-11.
WARREN EAST 031 000 — 4 7 0
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 203 028 — 15 20 1
WP-Av. Carver. 2B-Davis 4, T. Wilkins 3 (M). HR-Av. Carver (M).
MONDAY CALDWELL COUNTY 6, MUHLENBERG COUNTY 3Joshlynn Noe went 3-for-4 with a triple and scored a run as the Lady Mustangs fell in Princeton.
Ava Carver added a two-run home run for Muhlenberg County, Macy Cotton went 2-for-3 with a double, and Abry Carver went 2-for-3.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 001 002 0 — 3 10 1
CALDWELL COUNTY 002 022 x — 6 12 0
WP-Wood. LP-Davis. 2B-Cotton (M), Jones, Stanley (C). 3B-Noe (M). HR-Av. Carver (M).
