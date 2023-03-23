The Owensboro Catholic High School girls tennis team captured a 7-2 win over Edmonson County on Wednesday at the Owensboro Tennis Complex.
Singles victors for the Lady Aces were Maddie Meyer, Hadley Corley, Savanah Lewis, Kate Evans and Madison Clark.
Doubles winners for Catholic were Mary Ava Evans-Anna Katherine Wathen and Clark-Sophia Merchant.
BOYS TENNIS OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 8, EDMONSON COUNTY 1
The Aces won at Owensboro Tennis Complex, getting singles wins from Houston Danzer, Patrick Hauke, Joseph Merchant, Luke Pfeifer and John Wathen.
Catholic’s doubles victories came from Cooper Danzer-Houston Danzer, Sam Fulkerson-John Crawford Silvert and Parker Hayden-Jay Wethington.
