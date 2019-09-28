ELKTON — The Todd County Central Rebels didn’t need any extra incentive when they lined up against Owensboro Catholic Friday but it was the Aces that spoiled a full house at Rebel Stadium.
Despite trailing after the first quarter, the Aces reeled off 34-straight points en route to a 48-24 victory to improve to 5-1 and 1-0 in district play as the Rebels were handed a loss to open the district.
Prior to the game, Todd County honored the 1970 Rebel football team, the first varsity football team at Todd County Central.
Rebel coach Darell Keith said it was a perfect storm for his squad.
“Being that they’ve never won and we brought them on the big stage like this with all the hoopla about the 1970 football team, I was worried,” he said. “I knew that we would have to play a darn perfect game to beat them tonight.”
Todd was the first team on the board as quarterback Bryce Nolan punched it in from a yard out and after a two-point conversion, the Rebels were in the driver’s seat up 8-0.
But good teams always have a way of responding. Catholic’s Drew Hartz connected with Hagan Edge to tie the game at 8-8 just after the Rebels’ score.
Nolan found DJ Johnson for a long score to take a 16-14 lead but it would be the last time Todd County Central would find the end zone until the closing minutes of the contest.
Hartz and Edge formed a dangerous combo in the game as the Aces duo found the endzone again late in the third quarter. Edge also scored on a lateral in the final frame.
Anything Hartz wanted to do in the game he did as he added to his 1,655 passing yards coming into the contest and held steady with his two interceptions coming into the game as he kept his team moving most of the night.
Keith said the Aces found a way to expose their weaknesses and despite the final score, they could have rolled over, but that’s not the new Rebel way.
Trailing 34-16 at the break, the Rebels were frustrated going into the locker room but Keith helped turn the tide as TCCHS came back on the field for the second half.
“I was really impressed when the kids came back out in the second half and really just fought,” he said. “The defense made some good stops and we still couldn’t capitalize on the offense and I knew we were a sinking ship at that point.”
Late in the fourth quarter, the Aces were one score away from a running clock but the Rebel defense picked up a stop then JaTwan Graham ran it in for the last Rebel touchdown and Graham then converted the two-point conversion where it seemed like he was down near the three-year line but the Rebel running back kept his legs moving until he was over the goal line.
Keith said while the big names did their jobs, other plays have to step up.
“We’ve got to develop one way or the other,” he said. “We could tank this season out. I had to come out and be a little positive because we could easily go 5-5.”
The Rebels are on the road next week as they take on Hancock County. Keith said its a big game for their morale and he’s ready to see how they respond.
“We need to be 6-1 instead of 5-2 and it’s going to be a hostile environment at Hancock,” he said. “We’re not coming in the juggernaut they thought we were going to be ... I say we run the ball the way we ran the ball tonight and Hancock shouldn’t be an issue but we could make it an issue if we don’t get past this. They really wanted to win this game.”
Owensboro Catholic (5-1) play Friday at McLean County for the Aces’ last road game of the season.
