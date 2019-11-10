Owensboro Catholic's run in the KHSAA State Volleyball Tournament ended in with a 3-0 quarterfinals loss to North Oldham.
The Lady Aces fell 25-19, 25-12, 25-21 on Saturday at Valley High School in Louisville.
Catholic's season ended 22-11.
"Today I knew we'd be playing tough competition, they're solid all the way around," Catholic coach Brian Hardison said of North Oldham. "Their defense was solid and their offense was on. We struggled with them, but the girls fought all the way through."
Catholic had to work around a major injury and some sickness going into the quarterfinals. Allie Hamilton suffered a knee injury on Friday and her replacement, Hadley Latham, got sick before Saturday's match. Delanie Bray played the right side in place of Latham.
Cassidy Towery had 16 kills for Catholic. Isabelle Wright had 10 kills. Madeline Castlen had two blocks, as did Cecilia Clemens, who also had 28 assists and six digs. Castlen also had four kills.
Jayden Bickett and Jenna Glenn each had five digs.
Clemens was named to the All-State Tournament team.
The Lady Aces grew up a lot during the season, according to Hardison. Beating Breckinridge County in the 3rd Region Tournament championship match was a big highlight of the season.
"Us beating Breck, if that game had been earier in the year, we never would've survived it, the girls learned how to fight and how to play with heart," Hardison said. "Once postseason started we amped up our practices. We had really hard practices, and we got done what we needed to get done.
"This team, this year, they were a blessing," Hardison said. "They all got along great."
North Oldham fell in the state semifinals to Mercy, 3-2, Saturday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.