Owensboro Catholic won a pair of volleyball matches Saturday, capturing victories over Breckinridge County and Todd County Central at OCHS.
The Lady Aces topped Breck 24-26, 25-20, 25-23, 25-23 and beat Todd County Central 27-25, 25-19, 25-17.
Cate Sights led Catholic (16-5) with 37 kills, five digs, four aces and two blocks; Olivia Castlen had 11 kills, three blocks and three digs; Kennedy Murphy added 33 assists, six aces and five digs; and Paige Miles posted 33 assists, seven digs and two blocks.
Other top production came from Kenlee Ackerman (two digs); Claire Augenstein (four assists, two digs); Abbie Baughman (two kills, two blocks); Delanie Brey (two kills); Emily Christian (25 digs, four aces); Hadley Latham (eight kills, three aces); Grace Moseley (two blocks); Blair Riney (30 digs); Karsen Tipmoe (two digs); and Abigail Williams (three kills, two blocks).
The Aces next play at home Monday against Ohio County, followed by a Tuesday home matchup against Daviess County.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
OWENSBORO 12, BUTLER COUNTY 0Maddie Clouse and Sydney Lovett scored two goals apiece in the Lady Devils’ win at Shifley Park.
Other goals for OHS (9-6) came from Ella Bratcher, Evie Pierson, Abby Warren, Abby Beck, Natalie LaMar, Olivia Wilkins, Addy Riney and Alli Hardison. Chandler Worth recorded two saves for the Lady Devils’ eighth shutout of the year.
OHS closes regular-season play Thursday at Madisonville.
BOYS’ SOCCER
ALL ‘A’ CLASSICFRANKFORT 6, OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 2
Austin Martin and Brody Martin each had a goal as the Aces fell in the All ‘A’ Classic small-school state tournament quarterfinals in Frankfort.
Parker Jones had eight saves in goal for Catholic (3-8-1).
The Aces wrap up regular-season play Wednesday when they host Grayson County.
