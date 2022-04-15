Braden Mundy and E Munsey drove in four runs apiece to drive No. 4 Owensboro Catholic to an 11-1 five-inning win in the 3rd Region All ‘A’ Classic championship game Thursday night at Chautauqua Park’s Independence Field.
Munsey finished 2-for-3 and scored twice, while Mundy was 2-for-2.
Luke Evans added a double and scored three times for the Aces (14-2), J Crabtree finished with a pair of hits, and Parker Heistand plated two runs.
Edmonson County (7-4) was limited to only three hits and committed two errors in the loss.
Catholic will play at Glasgow in the statewide All ‘A’ Classic sectionals before the tournament begins April 30 at Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond.
EDMONSON COUNTY 100 00 — 1 3 2
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 150 23 — 11 8 0
WP-McFarland. LP-Wilson. 2B-Evans (OC).
MEADE COUNTY 10, OHIO COUNTY 3
Clayton Goff went 2-for-4, and Ashton Farris drove in a pair of runs as the Eagles (8-8) fell in Brandenburg.
Trace Hardesty finished 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs to pace the Green Wave (11-6).
OHIO COUNTY 000 201 0 — 3 7 2
MEADE COUNTY 220 402 x — 10 7 4
WP-Waters. LP-Hoskins. HR-Hardesty (M).
TENNIS GIRLS APOLLO 4, HANCOCK COUNTY 0
The E-Gals won at Vastwood Park with singles victories from Erin McManus, Emma Parker and Maddie Jones.
Ella Hayden-Emmie Kate Williams were doubles winners for Apollo.
OWENSBORO 7, GRAYSON COUNTY 2
The Lady Devils won in Leithfield, recording singles wins from Whitley Ford, Addie Travis, Emma Embry, Alexa Salamah, Caroline Smith and Chase Mather.
Embry-Travis were Owensboro’s doubles victors.
BOYS APOLLO 7, HANCOCK COUNTY 0
The Eagles were victorious at Vastwood Park, getting singles wins from Stetson Osborne, Evan Wilson, Jamison Franey, Maddox Tucker and Jake Patton.
Osborne-Wilson and Franey-Patton were Apollo’s doubles winners.
GRAYSON COUNTY 7, OWENSBORO 2
The Red Devils fell in Leitchfield despite singles victories from Dylan Mather and John Clay Ford.
