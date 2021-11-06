Owensboro Catholic dropped Butler County 41-16 in the first round of the KHSAA Class 2-A football playoffs on Friday night at Steele Stadium.
Lincoln Clancy threw for six touchdowns to lead the Aces to their sixth straight win and a 6-5 record.
Catholic will host Hancock County next Friday in the second round of the 2-A playoffs.
“We played well, we had a lot of penalties in the first half that kept us from scoring a couple of touchdowns,” Catholic coach Jason Morris said. “I was pleased with the defense. The offensive line dominated the game up front, and we were able to run the ball really well.”
Hunter Monroe had close to 200 yards rushing the ball.
Clancy threw three touchdown passes to Tutt Carrico and one touchdown each to E. Munsey, Reid Clark and Braden Mundy.
“Lincoln really spread out the throws,” Morris said.
HANCOCK COUNTY 14 TODD COUNTY CENTRAL 6
Jack Duncan rumbled for a 7-yard touchdown late in the game to lift the Hornets to a win in the first round of the KHSAA Class 2-A playoffs in Elkton.
Hancock County improved to 7-4 and will travel to face Owensboro Catholic in the second round of the 2-A playoffs.
“To go on the road two hours from home and get that playoff win, that was a big deal for us,” HCHS coach Bobby Eubanks said. “... It was not an easy thing.”
The Hornets opened scoring on a 6-yard run from Noah Mize early in the contest, which provided Hancock County a 6-0 advantage through halftime.
Todd County Central (4-7) struck in the third quarter but failed to convert the 2-point conversion — setting up Duncan’s late heroics.
Following Duncan’s score, however, the Rebels still had time left on the clock. They drove to the Hancock County red zone before Drew Lyday’s interception in the end zone sealed the victory for the Hornets.
Now, Eubanks said, his squad turns its attention to Owensboro Catholic next week.
“Guys are excited,” he said. “This was one of the goals. We wanted to be able to play for a district championship. Some games this year, we let get away from us, but to get seven wins and to compete for a district championship, that was one of our goals.”
