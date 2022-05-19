Lilli Grant and Tyranda Stuart drove in three runs apiece to help Owensboro Catholic capture a 9-4 victory against Apollo in the 9th District Softball Tournament opening round Wednesday night at Daviess County High School.
With the win, the Lady Aces (22-13) advance to face Daviess County (26-5) in Friday’s district championship game. Both teams will advance to next week’s 3rd Region Tournament.
Stuart finished 3-for-3 and scored twice, including a two-run homer in the top of the first inning that pushed Catholic to an early 4-0 advantage.
Grant went 2-for-5 with a triple also scored two runs, highlighted by her three-RBI line-drive home run that bounced off the scoreboard and gave the Lady Aces a five-run cushion in the top of the seventh.
“We came out today, we were ready to go,” Grant said afterward. “We were excited. We did a little dance circle to get us going. Other than that, we came out and did a great job. I’m proud of every one of them. We had a few errors, but we came up and we stayed in it.”
Grant led off the game with a triple and then scored on Camille Conkright’s sacrifice fly to open the contest’s scoring. Addison Tignor then singled and later scored on Brooke Hamilton’s RBI groundout before Stuart’s long ball put the Lady Aces up 4-0.
Catholic added to its lead in the top of the third on Stuart’s RBI base hit.
“She makes some big-time plays,” OCHS coach Jeremy Phelps said of Stuart, a freshman third baseman. “She’s been getting some (opportunities), and she’s taken advantage of it. Now, she’s starting to get confidence, too.”
The E-Gals (17-14) answered back with two runs across the next two innings, getting a bases-loaded walk from Morgan Frizzell in the third and an RBI base hit from Arianna Ramirez in the fourth.
Ramirez, who finished 2-for-4 offensively, clubbed a two-run base hit in the bottom of the sixth to trim Apollo’s deficit to a single run.
However, Stuart scored on an error in the top of the seventh, and Grant put the exclamation point on the Lady Aces’ win with her three-run homer.
“That pitch that I saw, I saw it and I was like, ‘I’m taking it, I have to take it,’ ” Grant said. “I was rounding second and I had no clue it was going out. I saw my coach, and I was as happy as could be.”
Phelps also credited winning pitcher Brooke Hamilton, who struck out eight batters, walked nine, allowed three runs and scattered four hits in the complete-game effort as Catholic’s only available pitcher.
“It takes a strong, strong kid to be able to do that, because there’s so much pressure on you,” Phelps said. “... We tried to keep the focus on it and not worry about the last play — next-play mentality.
“I’m just glad that we got those runs (in the seventh), because I could just see the way the pitch came off her when we got in front. Just the one run, she felt better.”
Mallory Velotta plated three runs to help pace Apollo’s offensive attack.
Aside from the four-run innings that the E-Gals gave up, coach Stephen Julian was pleased with the way his squad performed.
“It was a great game,” he said. “Hamilton did a great job pitching. I don’t know if our girls were quite as patient as they should’ve been — I thought we had several more opportunities to take some walks, and we didn’t.
“It just wasn’t meant to be tonight. That’s how it goes.”
Still, he added, his team remained resilient.
“We’ve done that all season,” he said. “It seems like it doesn’t matter if we’re down, they keep playing. You don’t want quit in your team, and all season, even in games when we were blown out, I felt like we didn’t have quit. They competed — that’s just an individual effort, and that’s contagious to the next kid.
“You hate it for your seniors, but we’re looking forward to next year already. We’re young in some key spots, and for the first time since 2020, I feel like we’ve got some leadership coming back, and we’ve got kids that have been in the moment. You hope they build off that and they’re ready to compete next year.”
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 401 000 4 — 9 10 2
APOLLO 001 102 0 — 4 4 2
WP-Br. Hamilton. LP-Bullington. 2B-Ba. Hamilton, Br. Hamilton (OC). 3B-L. Grant (OC). HR-L. Grant, Stuart (OC).
