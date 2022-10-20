Owensboro Catholic won the opening set, fell behind, rallied to force a fifth set and then closed the match on a decisive run to capture the 9th District Volleyball Tournament championship with a victory over two-time defending district champion Daviess County on Wednesday night at DCHS.

The Lady Aces won 25-17, 16-25, 16-25, 25-19, 15-11 to win their first district title since 2019. Both teams automatically advance to next week’s 3rd Region Tournament.

