Owensboro Catholic won the opening set, fell behind, rallied to force a fifth set and then closed the match on a decisive run to capture the 9th District Volleyball Tournament championship with a victory over two-time defending district champion Daviess County on Wednesday night at DCHS.
The Lady Aces won 25-17, 16-25, 16-25, 25-19, 15-11 to win their first district title since 2019. Both teams automatically advance to next week’s 3rd Region Tournament.
“I’m going to be honest, I thought both teams played extremely well,” OCHS coach Brian Hardison said afterward. “... I feel like every time we’ve played them, we’ve been up and let them come back and beat us. That’s what one of our (late) timeouts was: ‘Don’t let that happen, stay focused.’ Everybody contributed. It was just fun to watch them go out and play.”
Catholic (17-9) won the opening set behind the efforts of a 11-3 run midway through, but the Lady Panthers (18-11) answered right back to capture convincing victories in the second and third sets. DC, using a combination of solid serving and strong net play, led 2-1 before the Lady Aces had a response.
“I think, at first, we were a little bit nervous, but we all came together,” said Catholic junior setter Kennedy Murphy. “We all collectively decided we had to keep the energy up. We all just worked together and decided to match their energy.”
Hardison had tried switching up his team’s approach before finally reverting back to what had worked during the regular season.
“We changed a few things and it didn’t work out for us,” he said, with a laugh. “It didn’t work out how we wanted, but then we went to our original lineup and (DC) played right into it. That was a plus for us.”
Catholic took command midway through the fourth set, utilizing a 9-4 run to pull away and force the fifth set.
The Lady Aces led 9-4 before DC responded with a 7-2 run — tying the contest at 11 points apiece — before Catholic closed on a game-clinching 4-0 run.
“We had to make sure not to go into panic mode when we got down or anything, just stay up the whole time,” the Lady Aces’ Blair Riney said of her team’s mindset.
Riney finished with a team-high 18 kills with 20 digs, and Murphy finished with 66 assists, two aces and two digs to pace OCHS.
Other top performers for the Lady Aces included Olivia Castlen (13 kills, five digs, four blocks); Emily Christian (22 digs); Jaiden Grant (11 kills); Isabelle Reisz (eight digs, two aces); Tyranda Stuart (12 kills); Karson Tipmore (11 digs); and Abigail Williams (12 kills).
Hardison credited Grant for sparking Catholic’s fourth-set rally but noted that his full team played well against DC’s size.
“Basically what we said: ‘Don’t beat yourselves. Go out here and go after them point for point, let’s go,’ ” he said. “One of the things I said was we protect our floor. Don’t let anything hit our floor. But don’t attack them, attack their floor, because that’s the only way you’re going to score.
“They rebounded and played as a team. That’s the only way they can do it.”
Hardison also credited his son, Blake, for helping provide an additional coaching voice for his squad throughout the season.
Stats for Daviess County weren’t available by press time, but DCHS coach Tyla Bailey noted areas where her team must improve before the region tournament starts next week.
“I think both teams did really well,” Bailey said. “We just need to work on being more consistent. ... Limiting the unforced, silly mistakes (is a focus). We missed several serves and just silly things that totally could’ve been avoided, and then just being more consistent and working together as a unit.”
“We just talked in the locker room about how it’s definitely motivation to do better and how, pretty much, the question is what we can learn from this. I think we’re all on board moving forward into region. We’re still in it, so we’re going into hungry and using this as a learning opportunity.”
For the Lady Aces, their motivation is simple.
“This means a lot to me, especially for our seniors,” Murphy said, noting that the team is playing for injured senior Paige Miles. “This is their last year.
“I think we just need to keep practicing how we’ve been practicing. We’ve been going hard at practice, I think we just need to keep it up.”
