The Owensboro Catholic High School girls’ tennis team made program history Wednesday, and the OCHS boys’ squad had repeat doubles champions to cap off the three-day 3rd Region Tournament at the Owensboro Tennis Complex.

Catholic’s Ella Cason defeated teammate Aisha Merchant 7-6 (7-1), 6-4; Isabelle Reisz-Julia Marshall topped teammates Ella Grace Buckman-Elizabeth Hayden 6-4, 6-3; and Cooper Danzer-Houston Danzer ousted Grayson County’s Griffin Pierce-Lucas Powell 6-3, 6-4.

