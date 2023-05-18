The Owensboro Catholic High School girls’ tennis team made program history Wednesday, and the OCHS boys’ squad had repeat doubles champions to cap off the three-day 3rd Region Tournament at the Owensboro Tennis Complex.
Catholic’s Ella Cason defeated teammate Aisha Merchant 7-6 (7-1), 6-4; Isabelle Reisz-Julia Marshall topped teammates Ella Grace Buckman-Elizabeth Hayden 6-4, 6-3; and Cooper Danzer-Houston Danzer ousted Grayson County’s Griffin Pierce-Lucas Powell 6-3, 6-4.
“It feels great,” said Cason, a sophomore who captured her third consecutive regional title. “I couldn’t have done it without my teammates, because they carried me through. They’ve really put confidence in me, and we’ve all just had a great year.”
It was the first time ever that the Catholic girls, who won the team title, accrued a perfect score with four finalists — and it wasn’t easy for anyone to come out on top.
“It was nerve-wracking, especially playing my teammate,” Cason said, “but I knew in the end it was an awesome moment having the Catholic girls on singles and doubles playing in the finals, so it was overall just a happy day. I’m so proud of my team. Our love for each other just carried us through, and we were all emotional today.”
For Reisz and Marshall, juniors who teamed this season for the first time, the victory capped off a year of hard work and training.
“At first, it was really difficult,” Marshall admitted, “but we worked through it and we put in a lot of practice. The other doubles team was new as well, so we could all work through it together. Just playing a lot and really trusting each other was the most important thing, and making sure that we stayed together.”
As the year went on, Reisz added, the two built up chemistry that culminated in winning the region as a No. 2 seed.
“I felt like we really worked together nicely,” she said of Wednesday’s match. “And our service helped us really stay in it. The whole team in general, we just really put in the work and effort and practice, and the coaches helped us do that.”
Houston Danzer and Cooper Danzer faced a similar climb as the No. 2 seed in boys doubles — which served as motivation after the two won the regional doubles title in 2022.
“I think that’s one of the better region tournaments we’ve had in a while,” said Houston, a sophomore. “I feel like the reason we won that was because we were so fired up, because we got put as a two seed even though we won last year. That was the thing that kind of got us fired up. We went and played all of our matches like that, and every single team we played was really good.”
Being motivated is one thing, they said, but they still had to play well to win.
“We just needed to go out there and play 100%,” said Cooper, a junior. “I think our games complement each other very well, and we didn’t underestimate any team out there. We gave every team respect, and I think not underestimating any team really kept us in the game.”
Catholic coach Noel Clayton noted just how unique the experience this week was — especially with Cason as the only girls’ returner in the same role as last season.
“It’s a pretty cool feeling,” he said of his girls’ performances. “It takes a while just to set in. Then you go from ‘perfect score’ to ‘I’ve got to play my teammate,’ so that’s not easy.
“It’s pretty remarkable that they could pull that off, so I was really proud of them.”
Owensboro High School finished as the girls’ team runner-up, while Catholic was the boys’ runner-up behind Grayson County.
“It comes down to the last day and it comes down to a tiebreaker, we tied a team,” Clayton said of the boys. “They really played hard, the Danzers winning their second doubles championship was pretty cool. They earned it.
“It was a great season. We’ll go up to state and see if we can make it to the second day.”
Grayson County’s Owen Brown defeated Grayson County’s Brayden Johnson 6-1, 6-2 to win the boys’ singles title.
Brown and Muhlenberg County’s Sarah-Cate Boggess were each presented a Luke Woodward Sportsmanship Award.
The champions, runners-up and semifinalists in both singles and doubles will advance to the KHSAA State Tennis Championships May 30-June 1 in Nicholasville and Lexington.
