Owensboro Catholic High School seniors Emmy Moore and Sarah Kate Young earned all-state honors from the Kentucky High School Tennis Coaches Association following the completion of the KHSAA State Tennis Championship on Thursday in Lexington.
The Lady Aces’ No. 1 doubles team captured the 3rd Region Tournament title last month and won their first two matches of state competition before falling in the third round Wednesday.
Though the all-state teams feature automatic qualifiers from the state tournament, Moore and Young earned at-large recognition for their performances throughout the season.
SOFTBALL, 12TH DISTRICT BUTLER COUNTY 7, WHITESVILLE TRINITY 3Madison McDaniel and Raylee Higdon had two hits apiece, and Cassidy Morris drove in a pair of runs with a home run as the Lady Raiders (14-16) fell in the district title game in Whitesville.
Autumn Proctor, Aleace Hall and Aubrey Clark all clubbed home runs for the Lady Bears (30-7).
Both teams advance to the 3rd Region Tournament, which starts Saturday.
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 101 010 0 — 3 8 1
BUTLER COUNTY 200 131 x — 7 11 1
WP-Hunt. LP-Barnett. 2B-McDaniel (T). 3B-Austin, Proctor (B). HR-Morris (T), Proctor, Hall, A. Clark (B).
GOLF SALLEE WINS GO JUNIOR EVENTCalhoun’s Harrison Sallee shot a 75 to win the Boys’ 16-18 championship division of the GO Junior Golf Series event at Central City Country Club.
Other male division winners were Owensboro’s Jax Malone (13-15 championship); Leitchfield’s Jackson Mayes (13-15, 9 holes); Madisonville’s Treyson Raymer (11-12, 9 holes); Owensboro’s Colby Vanover (9-10, 6 holes); and Madisonville’s Jessiah Bottoms (8-under, 3 holes).
Rhodelia’s Avery Shacklette shot an 86 to win the Girls’ 16-18 championship division.
Other female division victors included Russellville’s Abby-Grace Forbes (13-15 championship); Henderson’s Meryl Grogan (11-12, 9 holes); Madisonville’s Emery Gibson (9-10, 6 holes); and Beaver Dam’s Molly Amos (8-under, 3 holes).
