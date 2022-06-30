The University of Kentucky football program dipped back into the transfer portal and came out with two prized catches.
Ramon Jefferson, an FCS All-American from Sam Houston State, and Dee Beckwith, a big-bodied, bruiser who transferred from rival Tennessee, will add to UK’s already-burgeoning running backs room — and both have the potential to be difference-makers.
Jefferson, a 5-foot-10, 215-pounder, will join UK as a graduate transfer with one season of eligibility remaining. However, landing in Lexington was a long, winding journey for the Bronx, New York, native.
Across two seasons at Sam Houston State in 2021 — the FCS played in both the spring as a COVID-19 postponement from 2020 and in the fall — Jefferson rushed for 1,907 yards and 20 touchdowns on 299 carries in 22 games.
In the spring campaign, ran for 752 yards and added seven scores, earning All-Southland Conference second-team honors while helping the Bearkats win the FCS Championship. Jefferson later exploded in the fall, rushing for 1,155 yards and 13 TDs, and was named an Associated Press FCS third-team All-American and first-team All-Western Athletic Conference member as Sam Houston State reached the national quarterfinals.
“We are excited to have Ramon join our Wildcat family,” UK head coach Mark Stoops said. “He is an excellent tailback, providing another quality player for us at that position. He was one of the top rushers in the FCS last season, and he is a good fit for our scheme. He’s tough, physical, durable and we are looking forward to developing him even further under our coaching staff.”
Jefferson joins Kentucky after originally committing to Colorado but changed his mind on May 20. Rated the second-highest transfer prospect by 247Sports, Jefferson took a visit to UK on June 10 before announcing his decision a little more than two weeks later.
“It was nice, I really enjoyed it,” he told 247Sports after his Lexington visit. “I really like the offensive scheme, I feel it’ll fit my play style.
“The staff and players I spoke with were really down to earth and open, great conference (and Kentucky) has been successful the past (few) years.”
Before Sam Houston State, Jefferson was a two-time all-conference, two-time all-city and New York State Sportswriters Association all-state selection at Harry S. Truman High School. After totaling 5,456 yards and 52 touchdowns in his prep career, he committed to Maine — where former UK offensive coordinator Liam Coen was coaching the Black Bears’ offense — for the 2017 season.
After redshirting his first year, Jefferson ran for 1,037 yards and eight scores in his first significant action, leading Maine to the FCS semifinals in 2018.
He then transferred to Garden City Community College in Kansas, where he rushed for 994 yards and 13 touchdowns in 11 games. The following year, he was suiting up for Sam Houston State.
Jefferson has never missed a college football game due to injury, and Sam Houston State coach KC Keeler called him “One of the Best I’ve ever Coached” on Twitter.
He chose UK over offers from Tennessee and Eastern Michigan, among others.
Beckwith, meanwhile, joins UK with less fanfare but was listed as a four-star prospect by 247Sports coming out of Florence High School in Alabama.
He was rated the 19th-best athlete in the class of 2020.
As a senior, the 6-5, 227-pounder posted 1,055 rushing yards, 589 passing yards and 526 receiving yards with 27 total touchdowns, earning all-state first-team honors.
In two seasons with the Vols, Beckwith never found a consistent role as he bounced around from wide receiver to tight end, running back and even special teams duties. He originally signed with Tennessee over an offer from Florida.
Both Jefferson and Beckwith will be immediately eligible for UK, joining backs Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kavosiey Smoke, JuTahn McClain and others. College football analysts consider the two additions as insurance policies amidst the uncertainty of Rodriguez’s playing status following a DUI arrest in May.
The Cats open the 2022 season against Miami-Ohio on Sept. 3 at Kroger Field.
