With spring football practice set to start Tuesday, the University of Kentucky is preparing for a more “normal” training period than the Wildcats experienced a year ago.
This time last year, UK was in the midst of beginning a tumultuous 2020 campaign that never really seemed under control. The annual spring game, along with most of its spring practice schedule, was called off due to the emerging COVID-19 pandemic.
Though the Wildcats still won’t host a Blue-White spring game in 2021 — mainly due to Kroger Field being used as a coronavirus testing and vaccination hub in Lexington — the Wildcats are ready to get going.
“I’m really excited,” said junior wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, the 2018 Kentucky Mr. Football winner who transferred from Nebraska to UK in January. “It’s been fun just working out with these guys and getting to know everybody. I’m ready to put on pads and start practicing and get around everybody.”
Robinson, the former Western Hills High School star who went on to earn freshman second-team All-American honors with the Cornhuskers, was looking for a way to return home when he decided to transfer, but he may ultimately serve as one of Kentucky’s highest-impact additions for the upcoming season.
“They told me they needed a little spark on the offense,” Robinson said of his conversations with UK’s coaching staff. “Obviously, the run game is there, they just need some guys that have some explosive plays and can stretch the field and open up the box a little bit so we’re more balanced on offense.
“A lot of the pass game goes through that slot guy, and that’s really what I want to do — being an efficient route runner, being able to catch a lot of balls and move the chains.”
Robinson’s not the only one itching to hit the practice field, either.
“I’m sure it’ll be extremely beneficial,” said Jager Burton, a 6-foot-4, 271-pound freshman offensive guard who enrolled early after graduating from Frederick Douglass High School in Lexington. “I can already tell so far, being able to start from square one with all the other O-linemen really has been nice, because we all learn together.
“It’s been really nice, and I’m sure spring ball will only excel that process of learning the playbook and making that transition from high school to college.”
The more experience the Cats can gain early on, especially under first-year offensive coordinator Liam Coen, the better.
“I’m definitely learning a lot,” said Kaiya Sheron, a 6-foot-4, 195-pound freshman quarterback from Somerset who also enrolled early. “Just (Coen) coming from the NFL, there’s so much to learn. Even from the other quarterbacks in the room, I’m learning a lot. I’m just trying to learn as much as I can.
“Coach Coen’s a great guy. He’s definitely trying to get everybody involved, not just the upperclassmen and the people who have been here. I’ve been involved, and everybody’s been really good to me being new to this type of offense.”
Kentucky will hold the first of its 15 NCAA-allotted spring practices on Tuesday and conclude in mid-April.
After going 5-6 last season in a 10-game all-SEC schedule — as well as a Gator Bowl victory over North Carolina State — the Cats will return 15 starters in 2021.
In total, 12 players will see their first action under UK coach Mark Stoops this spring after enrolling in January.
“We are excited to begin spring practice next week,” Stoops said. “Although we won’t have a spring game, we are looking forward to what next season might look like and hopefully that is having full capacity at Kroger Field. We can’t wait to feel that energy again.”
