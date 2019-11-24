LEXINGTON — As the age-old adage goes, winning is hard.
Unless, of course, you were wearing a University of Kentucky football jersey on Saturday.
The Wildcats, needing just one more victory to become bowl eligible for the fourth straight year, dominated FCS foe UT Martin from start to finish for a 50-7 victory in front of a sparse crowd at rain-soaked and soggy Kroger Field.
Qualifying for another bowl game wasn't taken lightly by UK coach Mark Stoops, either, especially in a season that's had so many turbulent twists and turns along the way.
"We don't take the bowl games for granted," he said. "We certainly appreciate it. And never take them for granted, because we know we went a lot of years without going to bowl games here.
"But with this group, definitely very special, because they really did hit some adversity and really looked it right in the eye and moved on. And, they've been really a lot of fun to coach. I think the tough times, through the adversity, it created some identity to this team."
There was no adversity in this one, though.
Kentucky jumped out to a 16-0 lead within the first five minutes of the contest and never looked back.
A bad snap on the first play of the game led to Skyhawks quarterback John Bachus just trying to get rid of the ball, but an intentional grounding penalty in the end zone led to a safety. Another bad snap a few minutes later ended up in the end zone, only this time UK defensive back Yusuf Corker recovered the ball for a touchdown.
Kentucky (6-5) led 9-0 without breaking a sweat on offense.
And once the offense actually got rolling, it was all over.
Junior Lynn Bowden -- who started the game at quarterback and moved to wide receiver when Sawyer Smith subbed in after halftime -- carried the ball for 129 yards and a pair of TDs, making it look easy in the process.
A.J. Rose ran for 105 yards, including a 63-yard scoring scamper. Even Travis Tisdale and Tyler Markray, UK's seldom-used fourth- and fifth-string running backs, got into the end zone.
By the end of the day, the Cats rushed for a school-record 462 yards.
And even as UK was rapidly putting points on the board, its defense never let up.
In fact, UT Martin (7-5) didn't move into positive yardage until a 19-yard completion by Bachus with 4:50 left in the second quarter.
By the time the Skyhawks reached the end zone for the first and only time early in the fourth period, the Cats were already up by 36 points.
Kentucky's defense finished with five quarterback sacks, an interception and 11 tackles for loss. In all, the Cats allowed just 204 yards of offense -- including negative-12 yards on the ground.
"I think some of that had to do, obviously, with the freebies, the snaps, the miscues by them, but still, it was a good effort by our defense," Stoops said. "I thought they played a pretty dominant game from start to finish.
"I think if you've watched us lately, we've been playing really solid defense. We're just trying to build on the good things we've been doing."
To Stoops's point, UK has limited opponents to less than 12 points per game over the last month.
Saturday's performance was much-needed, too. Instead of leaving any lingering doubt about beating an inferior opponent or reaching a bowl game, UK took care of business from the onset.
Perhaps the most important aspect is the fact that plenty of substitutes made it into the game -- keeping the Cats healthy heading into next week's rivalry matchup against Louisville.
"I think it's important," Stoops said. "It's good. We played good in back-to-back weeks. Hopefully, some guys getting a few less snaps gives us an extra boost, some extra energy. Late in the year, it gets tough."
So, after coaches and players shook hands, and the field cleared, the words "Bowl Bound" hung over Kroger Field on the video screens above both end zones.
The only thing left in doubt is where they'll be headed.
