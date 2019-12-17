Cats' Bowden, Duffy make AP All-America First Team

University of Kentucky junior all-purpose star Lynn Bowden and junior punter Max Duffy were both named to The Associated Press All-America First Team released Monday.
Bowden, who also won the Paul Hornung Award given to the nation's most versatile player and recently entered his name into the upcoming NFL Draft, excelled this season after injuries to teammates forced him to move from his natural position at wide receiver and assume quarterback duties for the Wildcats.
Along the way, Bowden set a school record for career and single-season rushing yards by a quarterback, broke the Southeastern Conference's single-game rushing mark by a quarterback, tallied the second-most rushing yards in a single game in UK program history and rushed for more than 100 yards in six of his seven starts under center.
The 6-foot-1 Youngstown, Ohio, native is also the only player in the nation to lead his team in rushing (1,235 yards) and receiving (348).
Duffy, who won the Ray Guy Award for the nation's best punter, leads in the country with 48.6 yards per punt. The Perth, Australia, native has landed 24 of his 47 punts (51%) inside the 20-yard-line, with only nine punt returns by opponents.
Meanwhile, No. 1 LSU and No. 2 Ohio State each placed three players on the AP All-America first team.
Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow of LSU highlights the first-team offense and Heisman finalist Chase Young of Ohio State leads the defense on the team that was chosen by a panel of 15 college football poll voters.
The top-ranked Tigers also placed receiver Ja'Marr Chase and cornerback Derek Stingley on the first team. Young was joined on the first team by Ohio State by teammates Wyatt Davis, a guard, and Jeff Okudah, a cornerback. No. 3 Clemson's only first-team All-American was linebacker Isaiah Simmons. No. 4 Oklahoma was represented on the first team by receiver CeeDee Lamb.
No. 5 Georgia, Kentucky and No. 11 Wisconsin were the other teams with multiple first-team selections. Georgia placed tackle Andrew Thomas and safety J.R. Reed on the All-America team.
Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor is the only player to repeat as a first-team All-American this season. Badgers center Tyler Biadasz also made the first-team.
Ohio State led all teams with seven players selected to the three All-America teams, including quarterback Justin Fields, who made the second team.
No. 9 Alabama had no players selected to the first team for the first time since 2010, but had five players combined on the second and third teams. Oklahoma, Utah also had five selections on the three teams and LSU and Clemson each had four.
