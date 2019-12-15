LEXINGTON
Going against a Power 5 opponent for first time in what seemed like six months, the University of Kentucky had the chance to start seeing who is ready to play big-boy basketball.
UK didn't look spectacular in its 67-53 win over Georgia Tech, but the No. 8 Wildcats got some good things from unexpected people.
Let's take the time to examine what Keion Brooks did for the Wildcats on a day when Tyrese Maxey and EJ Montgomery went a combined 0-13 from the floor. Maxey scored six points, Montgomery didn't scratch in 20 minutes.
Maxey at least made some other contributions, getting seven rebounds, six assists, two steals and hitting all six of his free throws.
Brooks, a 6-foot-7 freshman from Fort Wayne, Indiana, is a physical wing who could also grow into one of the main energy guys for the Wildcats.
Brooks scored 10 points, grabbed four rebounds, had an assist and a steal. He was good in the middle of the Georgia Tech zone, being a screener then finding open space to push some offense.
In one segment midway through the first half, Brooks sliced down the baseline for a basket, then followed that on Georgia Tech's next possession with an impressive blocked shot.
"He's a skilled basketball player," UK coach John Calipari said. "I even saw him stay in front of people where we were getting beat on the dribble. (Moses Wright) beat us on the dribble with everybody else who played him and he didn't get around Keion."
Brooks is like most freshmen players who might not be at the very top of their recruiting class when they come to UK, and they have to work, practice, and search for their roles within the team.
With Nate Sestina still recovering from a broken wrist, there are minutes to be had, and this is a time where Brooks or Kahlil Whitney can make a positive mark.
There was no light switch that turned on for Brooks against Tech, just a chance that he took advantage of to get 26 minutes on the floor, easily the most playing time he's had this season.
"I'm just relying on the work I put in," Brooks said. "Eventually I was going to break through, now was a good time to do that. I'm a good basketball player and I'm eventually going to make plays."
Brooks listened to the mantra from Calipari that goes something like this: if you're not scoring, find other ways to contribute.
"It doesn't get any simpler than that," Brooks said. "He doesn't care about you making or missing shots or other stuff, as long as you're out there fighting and finishing the game, he can rely on you getting rebounds, loose balls, I just try to fight every possession."
What worked to make Brooks the No. 24 player in the Recruiting Services Consensus Index _ other than his size and athletic ability _ might not be quite as effective against experienced college players.
"You're just so used to being able to dominate all the time, now people are a lot better than what you're used to," Brooks said. "You have to adjust to the speed of the game, the physicality, the learning curve is difficult."
For a young player at UK, trying to make his way on the floor more, getting a few points is the obvious way to pick up the energy level.
"It's always good to see the ball go in, that's the name of the game," Brooks said. "You see a couple of shots fall, you get your confidence going, you start feeling good out there. On defense that really gets me going, get some stops, blocks, rebounds."
Be willing to get in the middle of the action, get down on the floor for a loose ball, keep an opposing guard from driving on you.
Brooks got that going against Georgia Tech.
He was on the floor late in the game, along with Maxey, Ashton Hagans, Immanuel Quickley and Nick Richards.
Brooks would probably be fine with being that kind of finisher for the Wildcats, a guy who is on the floor when it's winning time.
