Coming out of the weekend, the Kentucky football team was on a bit of a downturn working through spring practice.

Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops had lambasted his players at the conclusion of the team’s second week of practice Saturday, noting that he had seen an “entitled” group that wasn’t subscribing to the tough, physical brand football that UK has been used to.

