Coming out of the weekend, the Kentucky football team was on a bit of a downturn working through spring practice.
Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops had lambasted his players at the conclusion of the team’s second week of practice Saturday, noting that he had seen an “entitled” group that wasn’t subscribing to the tough, physical brand football that UK has been used to.
After Tuesday’s practice session, though, one thing was clear: That message was heard loud and clear.
For a team that’s working so many new players into crucial roles, though, there are bound to be some bumps in the road.
After all, running back Ray Davis and quarterback Devin Leary are less than a month into their UK tenures since transferring from Vanderbilt and North Carolina State, respectively. Jager Burton, after starting at left guard last season, has moved to the center of the offensive line for 2023. And, of course, everyone has to learn from each other to build chemistry.
According to offensive coordinator Liam Coen, though, that’s what the spring is all about.
“We always talk about spring being about development, where (fall) training camp is really about competition because you’re getting ready to go play a game,” he said. “Luckily for us right now, we’re not going to play a game, but it allows us time to develop these kids in terms of both on the field and also off the field, in the classroom, socially — how do we get these kids to be able to do the right things all the time and then come in and be a leader? We have time to develop that, and we have so many new faces.”
One of Stoops’s biggest complaints Saturday was the fact that nobody appeared to be leading the charge.
It’s a delicate process, though. Typically, a team’s quarterback is the de facto leader of a team, but in Leary’s situation, he doesn’t want to come in and start ruffling feathers immediately.
It takes time to build that rapport amongst teammates, and it’s not likely to be accomplished by the end of spring, either.
As long as the Cats continue to develop, as evidenced by Tuesday’s post-practice mood, they’ll have to talent to put together another successful season. Getting there will take a team-wide effort, though.
As far as on-field progress goes, Kentucky has put an emphasis back on its zone running schemes. The Cats appear to be making major headway in that department despite missing three of their top tight ends.
“I think we took huge steps today running the football,” Coen said. “Did some really good things. I thought Ray Davis really showed up in a nice way today. Jager Burton’s taking huge steps for us. It’s more ‘How do we focus on the five — the O-line — and the back in the run game?’ Maybe we get some wideouts involved doing some different things and the quarterback, because at the point of attack we don’t have that (tight end).
“Today was a step in the right direction in terms of running the football and being physical like we’re trying to do.”
Davis, meanwhile, is simply trying to find his way as a team leader while also just trying to carve out his spot within the team dynamic. His method ranges everywhere from talking to teammates after plays to just trying to find time during meals to chat.
“I got to come in there and earn the respect of my guys, earn the respect of my peers, and I continue to do that every day,” he said. “That’s going to show throughout the time that I’m here, and I think I’m going to show Coach Stoops and my brothers here. I’m just trying to attack it every day and earn the respect of my peers.”
Despite the ups and downs of spring practice, Davis added, playing behind UK’s offensive line should do nothing but help make him successful.
“This might be the best O-line that I’ve been around, and I’ve been on three different teams,” he said. “This is just a very talented, athletic O-line who continues to get better.
“These guys have a lot of ball games under their belt to where I’m proud to say I’m happy to be behind those guys, happy for those guys to be up front to create the holes we need to win.”
