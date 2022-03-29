As the University of Kentucky football team continues into its spring practice schedule, one area the Wildcats are focusing on is establishing a new group of downfield targets for their quarterback.
Will Levis, UK’s 6-foot-3 signal-caller, threw for 2,826 yards and 24 touchdowns with 13 interceptions last season as he directed the Cats to a 10-3 record and a victory over Iowa in the Citrus Bowl. With four of Kentucky’s top five pass-catchers now gone — including record-setting wideout Wan’Dale Robinson, who left early for the 2022 NFL Draft — Levis has been working dilligently during the spring with a batch of mostly unproven players.
So far, however, he’s been happy with the team’s progress.
“I like the energy,” Levis said Saturday. “I like the competition that’s been going on, especially in the receiver room.
“There’s been a lot of guys stepping up, knowing the opportunities at hand, going out there eager to make plays and eager to be the guys on the field. We had some guys make one-on-one plays that we didn’t get to see a lot of last year. I love the energy and I love the competition, for sure.”
“I just feel really comfortable across the board with a handful of guys who have been making plays for us.”
UK’s only returners with a semblance of pass-catching experience are 6-3 junior Izayah Cummings, who reeled in 14 receptions for 195 yards and three touchdowns last season after moving to tight end; 6-1 junior DeMarcus Harris, who caught 14 passes for 87 yards; and 5-11 grad student Clevan Thomas Jr., who tore his ACL last spring and missed all of 2021.
Among those expected to step up include 5-10 sophomore Dekel Crowdus, who missed his freshman campaign with a knee injury; 6-3 heralded freshman Dane Key; 6-4 sophomore Chris Lewis; and Tayvion Robinson, a 5-11 senior transfer from Virginia Tech.
“I see a lot of good things,” UK coach Mark Stoops said. “I see some inconsistencies that you would expect this early in spring, but guys have a really good attitude, working hard, and we have the nucleus to be a really good football team.
“The receivers are stepping up, getting better. I think we have a really good group. We have some really talented young guys, Tayvion with the transfer and the older guys — we have a good mix, and they’re getting better.”
One player UK coaches are particularly excited to see back on the field is 6-6 senior tight end Keaton Upshaw, who missed all of 2021 with a torn pectoral muscle.
With Rich Scangarello, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks coach, taking over the Cats’ offense, Upshaw knows he’ll get plenty of chances to shine.
“He loves the tight ends,” Upshaw said of his new coach. “So, I feel like everybody in the tight end room has the ability to do anything on the field.
“I love it. It’s a lot of great opportunities for us to make a lot of different players. They’re moving us mall over the field, so it’s been great.”
In addition to helping Kentucky’s skill players progress, Levis has also taken responsibility for improving his own efficiency. He can run, proven by the 539 yards and team-high nine TDs on the ground last season, but where the Connecticut native really wants to make strides is in his decision-making as a passer.
“If it’s not there or you just don’t feel good about it, maybe don’t try to force it,” said Levis, noting that he’s been throwing to the Cats’ running backs more in the spring than ever before. “Just try to come down and take the back and take the completion and keep bringing them along. It’s been really good to see that, and I’ve really liked how we’ve been able to take check-downs and take what the defense gives us so far.
“I left a lot of incompletions on the table last year. Even though it was a 68% completion percentage last year, it could’ve easily been 73%, 74%, just by doing some of that stuff.”
The Cats will continue spring practice into mid-April, including UK’s Blue-White Game on April 9. They open the season Sept. 3 against Miami (Ohio) in Lexington.
