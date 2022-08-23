Entering the 2022 college football season, Chris Rodriguez Jr. had a chance to step into rarified air — breaking Benny Snell’s all-time career rushing mark at the University of Kentucky.
However, those plans took a hit following Rodriguez’s DUI arrest in May and his guilty plea in July.
Though athletic director Mitch Barnhart, head coach Mark Stoops and the football program as a whole have declined to comment on the situation for months, the start of the season is quickly approaching, and they’ll have to make some sort of announcement.
Reports surfaced over the last few days that the senior running back will likely be suspended for three or four games, which would include the Wildcats’ Southeastern Conference opener against Florida in the second week of the season. If that’s the case, consider Rodriguez’s chances to surpass Snell almost gone.
After last year’s breakout campaign, the first year in which Rodriguez served as the true leader of the Cats’ rushing attack, the Georgia native sat sixth on UK’s all-time rushing list with 2,740 yards. He needed only 1,134 yards to pass Snell — a feat that didn’t seem all that improbable after running for 1,378 yards total and averaging 106 yards per game in 2021.
The 5-foot-11, 224-pounder was on pace to cement himself in the record books, but if he’s only going to play eight-to-10 games — including any possible bowl game appearance — he’s unlikely to pass that threshold. At the very least, he’d need to average 126 yards per contest to reach that mark and 142 yards per game if he only plays in eight games. Not impossible, but definitely unlikely.
It’s disappointing for someone who’s provided such a tremendous aspect of UK’s success in recent years, but if there’s a bright spot for the program as a whole, it’s that the Cats shouldn’t take too much of a step back, if any.
As has become the trend in recent years, Stoops and his coaching staff went on the road to recruit, ventured into the transfer portal during the offseason and came away with what appears to be difference-making running backs who can help shoulder the burden.
Enter FCS All-American Ramon Jefferson, a transfer out of Sam Houston State, and Dee Beckwith, a transfer out of Tennessee. They’ve joined several capable runners already on UK’s roster, including JuTahn McClain, Kavosiey Smoke and Michael Drennen.
Stoops has suggested that it’ll be a group effort to make up for Rodriguez’s absence.
“You’ve got Ramon, who had some really tough runs today,” Stoops said following Saturday’s scrimmage. “I thought he showed what he’s capable of today. He was very physical and did some really good things.
“You’ve got JuTahn, who is so good out of the backfield, which is important in this offense. ... Then, of course, you’ve got Kavosiey. We’ve got a deep room.”
With a variety of different styles at their disposal — some are speedy, elusive backs who thrive in the open field, while others prefer bruising their way through defenses — Kentucky’s coaches will certainly have options.
Quarterback Will Levis has gained a ton of attention this offseason, and deservedly so, but he won’t be able to do it on his own. Inexperienced wide receivers will limit the Cats’ offensive potential, at least in the early parts of the season, so establishing a running game is key. And even if Levis was a consensus No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL draft, it’s not like Kentucky will move away from the physical brand of football that Stoops prides himself on. That includes establishing a running game and taking advantage of UK’s always-talented offensive line.
Losing Rodriguez for any amount of time is, of course, detrimental to what the Cats are trying to achieve in 2022, but as skillful as he is, UK has the tools to fill in the gaps during his absence.
The only question remaining is how long Rodriguez’s suspension will be.
And, of course, how UK chooses to fill that void when it opens the season Sept. 3 against Miami (Ohio).
