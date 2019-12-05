Everybody in BBN it seemed was having a fit when the University of Kentucky lost No. 1 on the first day it had it.
Part of that came from the loss coming to Evansville. Part of that came from the feeling that UK could be invincible if you looked at how it handled Michigan State, then stopped the season right there without another game.
Michigan State was the first No. 1 to fall, to No. 2 Kentucky at the time.
Well, it seems lots of teams have joined that party.
Parity was going to be more than a punchline for this college basketball season. It didn't take much longer than Thanksgiving to figure that out.
The AP rankings have been spinning like a basketball-painted top since the first week.
Former No. 1 teams Michigan State and Duke played in the second game of an ACC/Big 10 Challenge matchup Tuesday, and they were ranked 11 and 10.
Michigan and Michigan State had the chance to beat this week and last week's No. 1 teams Tuesday.
Michigan had the chance to beat the sixth-, eighth- and top-ranked team all in a week if it could beat Louisville. Instead, Michigan was having a tough time finding a way to get the ball through the hoop.
Louisville kept itself going on its first night at No. 1 since the 2013 season with defense that was so staggering Michigan started 2-of-17 from the floor. Michigan never really did recover in falling 58-43, and it never really threatened in the game either.
It was an off night for UK, no game for the Wildcats, but you can be sure they took some time Tuesday night to take a glance at what was going on in the KFC Yum! Center.
UK coach John Calipari will probably say that he didn't have time to watch the game, he doesn't watch much college basketball, too busy studying his own team and how to make it better. That's a pretty standard response for Calipari.
But Calipari didn't need to worry, since there were likely plenty of assistant coaches throughout the commonwealth taking a close view of the two-hour-long study video of UofL coach Chris Mack's newly-minted No. 1 team.
Those in BBN were anxious to see how their team, now climbing slowly back through the top 10, might fare against the Cardinals.
Of course, it's not too early to start examining the Cats and Cards for their annual meeting on the court. It's December now, and that game will be Dec. 28. For the Wildcats, it's a good thing they'll be facing UofL at Rupp Arena.
Kentucky has a lot of size and athletic ability. It has a showcase guard in freshman Tyrese Maxey and probably the best defensive guard in the country with Ashton Hagans.
Louisville looked to be able to stifle all five positions on the floor defensively. It wasn't great offensively, but it didn't have to be with the lid it kept on Michigan's basket. Jordan Nwora is a star, and Steven Enoch can be a double-double threat.
There were a lot of reasons for basketball people to believe the Cardinals were a top-five team in the preseason. There were a lot of reasons those same basketball people thought UK was one of the top teams in the country.
After watching bits and pieces of Louisville, including much of the early-season mega-matchup with Michigan, there could be another 1 vs. 2 deal going on in Rupp Arena at the end of December.
