The Kentucky and Louisville football teams are set for their regular-season finale at Kroger Field on Saturday, as both programs look to come away with the vaunted Governor’s Cup before heading into the postseason.
Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT.
The Wildcats (6-5) will look for their fourth consecutive victory in the series and the fifth in the last six seasons, while also bouncing back from consecutive SEC losses to Vanderbilt and top-ranked Georgia in recent weeks.
“We all know there’s been some ups and some downs through this season, and looking forward to the challenge of competing against a rival at home on Senior Day,” UK coach Mark Stoops said. “We need to continue to build and play with the great intensity that we did a week ago.
“We know there’s some shortcomings, some areas where we need to continue to improve.”
Despite last week’s loss, Kentucky hung in against the Bulldogs in the 16-6 defeat, including a stretch of holding Georgia to only three field goals in the first half. However, the Cats weren’t able to match up offensively as they dropped their fourth game in six outings.
“Our players play hard, they always have,” Stoops added. “So, we need to make sure we’re doing a good job of putting them in position. I think they really strained and played at a high level. ... That’s what we got to continue to look at it and build at, and build on the positive things from that.”
Meanwhile, Louisville (7-4) enters having won five of its last six games, including victories over then-No. 10 Wake Forest and last week’s 25-10 conquest of No. 24 NC State.
“Their team is a very good football team, coming off a big victory against a ranked opponent, coming in here,” Stoops said of the Cardinals. “Big game for both of us and really looking forward to the challenge.
“It’s important to our fan base, it’s important to our team. It’s the last game of the year, and we need to go compete and play well.”
UK, averaging 21.7 points per game, is led offensively by quarterback Will Levis, who’s thrown for 2,218 yards with 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Last year, he ran for four scores in the Cats’ 52-21 win in Louisville. Running back Chris Rodriguez has also run for 784 yards and six TDs in seven games.
Louisville coach Scott Satterfield knows how much the rivalry resonates throughout the commonwealth.
“They’re fans, and they’re going to be fanatics about, particularly, this game — it’s a rivalry game,” he said. “It doesn’t matter about records, whether we’re both undefeated or we haven’t won a game, your fan base wants to win this one for bragging rights.
“It’s obviously a huge game and one you want to try to go get so we don’t have to hear some of that stuff again all season.”
The Cardinals, who score 28.5 points per game, are led by quarterback Malik Cunningham, who’s thrown for 1,552 yards with eight touchdowns and four interceptions. He’s also rushed for a team-high 561 yards and 11 scores.
Cunningham missed last week’s game with a shoulder injury, but coaches are optimistic that he’ll be available Saturday.
UK will honor its 28 seniors, including former linebacker Chris Oats, who suffered a career-ending stroke in May 2020. Oats is still listed on the Cats’ roster and remains a source of inspiration around the program.
“We all know and appreciate the support that the BBN has given Chris,” Stoops said. “Our fanbase, our university, our players care deeply about Chris and the rest of our seniors, and looking to end on a positive note.”
