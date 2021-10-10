LEXINGTON
These aren’t the same old Wildcats.
Kentucky, coming off its biggest win of the season last week, proved that its victory over Florida wasn’t a fluke. In fact, the No. 16 Wildcats dominated LSU from start to finish Saturday at Kroger Field and, in effect, proved just how legitimate they are.
On its own, UK’s 42-21 rout of the Tigers isn’t the most impressive feat. However, the Cats made a statement with their sheer superiority — especially in a situation where a letdown wouldn’t have been completely unexpected.
Last week’s win over Florida was a big-time, emotional win. So it would’ve been understandable for a hangover performance against LSU.
Those were the old Cats, though.
“Just overall proud of our whole group, whole program, whole organization,” UK coach Mark Stoops said afterward. “It’s been a lot of fun, and it’s the same message as last week when I sat here: We’ll enjoy it for a few hours and get back to work tomorrow. We’re excited about the opportunity in front of us next week.”
That opportunity? A meeting with undefeated and likely top-ranked Georgia, which is considered one of this year’s college football juggernauts.
If the Cats’ victory over Florida was like getting over a hill, their meeting with Georgia will be like climbing a mountain. To even get that chance, though, UK had to navigate its way past LSU without stumbling.
Mission accomplished.
“I felt like we had a strong will and a strong desire to win,” Stoops said, “and a strong belief that we were going to take care of business.”
It’s that last part that seems to have made the most difference this season.
The Cats believed they could beat Florida. The Cats believed they could beat LSU. And the Cats believe they can beat Georgia.
“There’s no doubt,” Stoops said of his players’ confidence level. “I thought they prepared really well and were confident in their preparation, working hard and doing things that are necessary to win.”
Stoops set the tone for Kentucky early Saturday.
After linebacker DeAndre Square’s strip-sack led to a turnover on LSU’s opening possession, the Cats marched to the Tigers’ 3-yard-line before the drive stalled. Instead of kicking a field goal — much like the Cats of old would have done — Stoops opted to go for it, resulting in Will Levis’ short TD toss to Chris Rodriguez Jr.
After surging ahead 14-0, Kentucky lined up for another fourth-down attempt near midfield, but a pre-snap penalty forced the Cats to punt instead. The fact that UK even thought about going for it shows the program’s evolution, though.
Instead of staying back and playing conservatively, the Cats were aggressive — and it worked.
“I felt good,” Stoops said. “Starting the game with a turnover and having great field possession, I wanted to play aggressive. I wanted to score. And if we didn’t, I felt like we could keep them backed up there.”
That’s the type of mentality the Cats will need if they want to contend in the SEC. UK’s players and coaches have worked diligently over the years to build and build and build, which finally seems to be coming to fruition in 2021
Of course, Kentucky won’t be expected to win next week. Against Georgia. On the road. Against the best team in the country.
But then again, the Cats weren’t supposed to beat Florida. And then they were supposed to stumble into a trap game against LSU. That might’ve happened to the Cats of old.
This is the same program it’s always been, but Stoops & Co. have forged a new identity for UK football this year.
So, as Kentucky moves forward — and with LSU firmly in the rear-view mirror — it will target another unlikely outcome: Toppling Georgia. It may have seemed like an unobtainable goal in the past, something worth striving for but remaining just out of reach.
But these aren’t the same old Cats.
