As fall camp came to a close for the University of Kentucky football team last week, Wildcats coaches were feeling optimistic as they head into the 2019 season -- especially on the defensive side of the ball.
For first-year defensive coordinator Brad White, it was an encouraging sign that his unit finished off camp with its strongest showing yet.
"There's a heightened sense of urgency," White said. "They understand we're under 10 days (until the season opener). It was good to see. The preparation is just in the beginning parts for Toledo, but there are positive signs there.
"I felt like as a whole, as a defense, we've picked it up."
That doesn't mean there weren't miscues along the way. Working with such an inexperienced group will result in mistakes, White said, but effort is something his players can always control.
"From start to finish, it was the most energy we've had," he said. "We kept it up. It wasn't one period, it wasn't two periods, it was the entire practice. Of course, there were mistakes. You're always going to have mistakes -- that's why there's film -- but I think it was good.
"If we play with great effort, intensity and communication, it'll make up for some of those errors."
According to White, the success of his defense starts up front. Defensive linemen Quinton Bohanna, T.J. Carter and Calvin Taylor are just a few of the players he singled out for their strong camp performances.
"They need to be that group that's going to be our strength," White said. "They've been consistent, but they need to be more than just consistent. They need to be playmakers. ... We're gonna lean heavily on those guys."
Inside linebacker is also expected to be a strength for the Cats, with returning senior Kash Daniel and sophomore DeAndre Square manning the middle.
On the outside, UK's coaches are still working through a rotation that includes sophomore Josh Paschal, junior Jamar "Boogie" Watson and Jordan Wright. Jared Casey, who was named to the Football Writers Association of America Freshman All-American watch list on Friday, could also see time at outside linebacker.
The biggest question mark of the offseason remains UK's biggest mystery -- its secondary.
"Not as consistent as I'd like to be," head coach Mark Stoops said of his defensive backs. "Sometimes guys don't know what they don't know. We're trying to head that off as much as possible. Generally, we all learn from mistakes, and we're trying to get them to head those mistakes off before they happen.
"At times, I'm seeing them really over-communicate and play with a great sense of urgency, but other times I'm seeing a little bit of a lapse there."
Though White expects the Cats' secondary to show its resolve in Saturday's opener against Toledo, he truly doesn't know how they'll perform.
"It's one thing to do it in practice, but it's a different story when there's 64,000 people, eyes on you, and a ball goes over your head," White said. "Some of it, we're gonna have to see how they react. Are they gonna be able to put it behind them? Because in this league, against the wide receivers and the quarterbacks that you're gonna have to face, plays are gonna be made.
"It's the ones that can put it behind them and continue to compete at a high level that are the good ones and the great ones. The ones that sulk, the ones that put their heads down, the ones that are thinking about it for the rest of the game, those are the ones that'll get beat consistently, and until you're in that situation, we don't know."
JARED LORENZEN DAY SET FOR OCT. 12
The University of Kentucky football team will honor the legacy of Jared Lorenzen when the Cats host Arkansas at Kroger Field on Oct. 12.
The former UK and NFL quarterback died last month at age 38.
Fans can use the offer code "TWENTYTWO" online at Ticketmaster.com to receive $22 off tickets for select areas of Kroger Field -- a tribute to the No. 22 jersey Lorenzen wore. Commemorative rally towels will also be distributed at the gates upon entry.
The matchup against Arkansas was chosen, in large part, because of the 326-yard, two-touchdown throwing performance Lorezen had against the Razorbacks during a game in 2003. He also ran for three touchdowns.
Arkansas eventually won the game, 71-63, following seven overtime periods, but as Lorenzen saw fans leaving the stadium in the second half, he yelled out that they were "going to miss a hell of a game."
