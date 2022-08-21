UK feature

Kentucky football head coach Mark Stoops watches as his defense participates in drills during a fall camp practice on Aug. 8 at the Joe Craft Football Training Center in Lexington.

 Photo by Jacob Noger | UK Football

As the Kentucky football team continues through its fall camp regimen, Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops continues to come away impressed by his team’s defensive prowess.

UK held its second scrimmage of the preseason Saturday, which left Stoops feeling confident about his squad’s ability to stop opposing offenses heading into the Sept. 3 season-opener against Miami (Ohio).

