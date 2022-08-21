As the Kentucky football team continues through its fall camp regimen, Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops continues to come away impressed by his team’s defensive prowess.
UK held its second scrimmage of the preseason Saturday, which left Stoops feeling confident about his squad’s ability to stop opposing offenses heading into the Sept. 3 season-opener against Miami (Ohio).
For the 20th-ranked Cats, it all starts up front.
“The D-line’s been very disruptive, much more active,” Stoops said. “That’s a good group in general, with the experience of some of those guys and the talented, youthful players. It’s a good blend in there on the defensive side of the ball.”
Looking at where UK’s defense stood a year ago, Stoops added, he can see noticeable improvements.
“I like where they’re at, I really do,” he said. “I like their intensity. I feel like we’re a little more ‘stop’ up front, a little more active. In the secondary, we have more depth, and the (linebackers) have a lot of experience. Put that all together, and it’s a pretty good group.
“They’re further advanced right now than we were at this point last year, just because of the experience and us having extra time and it’s been a long camp. We feel like we’re in pretty good shape.”
One key player the Wildcats are relying on to set the tone up front is junior defensive lineman Octavious Oxendine, who showed promise last season before a knee injury sidelined him after six games. The North Hardin High School graduate recorded 15 tackles, 3.5 stops for loss, two sacks and a quarterback hurry in six contests with three starts.
Oxendine arrived at UK weighing 310 pounds but has since shed 25 pounds in an effort to get a quicker first step off the line — an effort that has caught the attention of Cats coaches.
“He’s active, he’s very active,” Stoops said of the 6-foot-1 rusher. “He’s in good shape, he plays hard. He’s one of the guys who’s very active, he’s disruptive and doing some good things.”
According to Oxendine, the weight loss should lead to a much more productive season ahead.
“I feel more explosive, faster, quicker,” he said. “I feel like I can do a lot of things quicker that I couldn’t do before.
“I feel like I play the same, (but) I can make my movements quicker. I’m more twitchier out of my stance. I might have a faster step than the next man because I lost that weight. ... I’m not as big as I used to be, so I’ve got to be more technique-wise, more eyes, more vision — stuff like that, just to better my game all around.”
With the weight loss, Oxendine has been able to provide much more versatility along the defensive line, noting that he’s able to play both on the edge and on the inside — and he’s not the only one.
“I’ve been playing end and tackle, just moving around a lot,” he said. “We have a lot of numbers in the D-line room, and we’ve got a couple versatile guys like me who can play both sides, so we’ll see.
“We’ve matured a lot. We’re a young room and this offseason really amazed me how much they bought in, and they’re coming along.”
Stoops sees no reason why the Cats defense can’t be a shutdown unit, especially with such a strong group up front.
“Tackling, a lot of it is great team defense,” Stoops said. “If you have great position on the ball, generally you’re going to tackle really good.”
