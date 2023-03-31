As the Kentucky football team begins wrapping up its third week of spring practice, one word keeps coming up among the Wildcats’ defensive players and coaches: Consistency.
The full team received criticism from head coach Mark Stoops at the end of last week, and by all accounts, the response has helped put UK back on track. Now, defensive coordinator Brad White said, it has to become a habit.
“There’s reality and there’s humility, and those are two really important qualities for guys to understand,” White said during media availability Thursday. “Sometimes they live outside of reality and they need a dose of humility. It’s been solid this week, in terms of effort.
“A lot of things to clean up, trying to put them in some tough situations with some different calls. I think it’ll help us later, and for them to feel a heavy dose of stress, maybe more than I usually do in spring, even for that first group.”
As far as UK’s defense improving on what Stoops considered a lack of leadership, White said it’s been a by-committee approach — and, often times, it develops simply by players showing up every day to improve.
“It’s going to be a shared deal across a lot of guys,” White said. “We always bring up certain names and certain guys, and listen, it’s not that easy. Everybody thinks you just walk in and you step in and you’re a leader. We talk about it all the time: What does that mean? ... There’s a lot of depth to that.
“What we’re looking for is consistency — consistency of action, consistency of play, how you react to adversity — all that plays a part. I think it’s a learning process.”
Octavious Oxendine, a 6-foot-1, 276-pound senior, tries to set that example every practice.
“Just trying to stay ahead,” he said. “One thing we’ve been really harping on, just being consistent is one thing we really need to do as a whole defense. It’s a big part in the D-line room, too, just being consistent in everything we do.”
Oxendine totaled 22 tackles in 13 games last year as he returned after suffering a season-ending knee injury in 2021. After seeing Stoops criticize the team last week, Oxendine has been happy with the Cats’ response.
“I feel like we definitely picked it up,” he said. “We’re a self-led team, being real player-led, so I feel like once he said that to us, we knew we had some guys that were going to pick up the locker room, pick it up at practice and pick up right where we left off.”
Keeshawn Silver, a 6-4, 322-pound sophomore who transferred from North Carolina, is seeing his own personal progression this spring.
“Trying to be a better player, trying to be the person I came here to be, trying to be more explosive and come with my hips more,” Silver said of his mindset as he works to emerge among Kentucky’s defensive front. “Coach Stoops is driving me, he does that every single day.
“It’s the little things like footwork, eyes, coming out of my hips. Just little things that Coach Stoops is teaching me right now to do.”
Josaih Hayes, a 6-3, 317-pound senior, is another defensive lineman that coaches have high expectations for after he tallied eight tackles in 11 games in 2022.
“Jo’s one that I challenged heavily this offseason,” White said. “He knows it, he’s not going to back down. I expect a guy that’s been in the program this long to be clean, to know their assignments, to know what to do, to play with great effort, to strain every down — that is understood. Quite frankly, Jo hadn’t done that, so there was a big challenge for him this offseason. He understood that, and he has responded in spring in a way that’s exciting.”
If Hayes can improve consistently, White added, he’ll be an example for other Wildcats to follow.
“I want to see it from that guy for the entire spring, through summer, and he knows that,” White said. “We’re going to keep the pressure on him, but he has responded.”
UK will next hit the field for an open practice for fans at 10:45 a.m. CT at the Joe Craft Football Training Facility in Lexington. Admission and parking will be free.
