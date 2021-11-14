NASHVILLE, TENN.
When you’re a football team on the slide, like Kentucky was prior to Saturday, the best way to get back on track is simply to win.
The Wildcats did that — but not much more — in a 34-17 victory over Vanderbilt on a chilly evening at Vanderbilt Stadium.
UK (7-3, 5-3 in Southeastern Conference) had dropped three games in a row, with losses to Georgia, Mississippi State and Tennessee in recent weeks. Despite going more than a month without a win, Wildcats players and coaches consistently spoke about getting better and improving each day.
Kentucky won’t land in the College Football Playoff or a New Year’s Day bowl bid — like the Cats and their fans were dreaming of after starting the year 6-0 — but UK head coach Mark Stoops has always stressed a “never-be-satisfied” attitude.
“It’s been a long several weeks, for sure,” Stoops admitted after Saturday’s game. “You can get beat up and beat down, physically and mentally, in this league. Really appreciate our players bouncing back, having a great week of preparation, coming on the road and getting another SEC East victory. That was big for us.”
Of course, when you’ve been coming up short in the SEC, what’s the best cure-all? Play Vandy, of course.
The hapless Commodores (2-8, 0-6) were seemingly outmatched from the get-go against the Cats. UK’s first drive went 85 yards in 10 plays with relative ease, and Kentucky didn’t slow down until halftime.
UK rolled into intermission with a 31-3 lead and looked well on its way to an even bigger margin of victory. It was the biggest in-conference halftime lead of Stoops’ Kentucky career.
Then, inexplicably, the wheels fell off of the Cats’ wagon in the second half.
After scoring on its first four drives of the game, and its last possession ending on a Levis interception on a heave at the halftime horn, UK was held to only a field goal in the second half.
By contrast, Vanderbilt reserve quarterback Mike Wright stepped in after intermission and promptly directed two scoring drives, each capped off by a pair of touchdown throws.
By the night’s end, of course, the Commodores were too far behind to catch up. The Cats left Nashville with a victory — but it was far from perfect.
“I thought the first half was the best we’ve played, the best complementary football we’ve played in some time,” Stoops said. “Second half, again, I wish at times we’d get some stops. That handcuffed the offense a little bit.”
Luckily for UK, the Cats had done enough first-half work to secure the victory.
Levis threw for a pair of touchdowns, running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. finished with 114 yards and a touchdown to surpass the 1,000-yard rushing plateau for the year, and cornerback Jalen Geiger snagged an interception and returned it 31 yards for a touchdown — UK’s fourth pick of the year and second returned for a score.
Despite his team’s second-half struggles, though, Stoops remained even-keeled after snapping a three-game losing skid — and he hopes the win instills confidence in the Cats for next week’s home finale against New Mexico State (1-9).
“It should be easier,” said Stoops, who also secured the second winning conference record of his tenure at UK. “... Let’s go home and let’s get better. Let’s have a great week.
“We’re not good enough to not play, even in the second half. The game is meant to be played with respect. That means every time you’re on that field, playing with 100%, with your hair on fire and playing electric. I think, at times, we ooze — and that’s aggravating.
“We did what we had to do to win the game.”
It wasn’t a total bounce-back effort for UK, but it was enough.
