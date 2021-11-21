LEXINGTON
It’s not often that a college football team gets to play a tune-up game with a week left in the regular season.
Yet, that’s exactly what Kentucky’s 56-16 dismantling of New Mexico State looked like Saturday at Kroger Field.
The Wildcats made some mistakes, yes — like the Aggies’ fumble return touchdown on a bad snap for the first score of the game — but they bounced back with ease over the rest of the game.
Spirits were already high due to Senior Day festivities as UK (8-3) honored its 22 seniors for their contributions to the program. Then, throw in a massive victory just a week before traveling to play rival Louisville for the Governor’s Cup? Kentucky players and coaches should be happy with the way the team played, especially a week after failing to put away Vanderbilt in a convincing fashion.
“Very good win,” UK head coach Mark Stoops said. “I was really pleased with the way the team responded after halftime. It wasn’t that we played bad in the first half, but we had some bad plays, starting with putting the ball on the ground.
“Really pleased that we were in control for the entire game, offensively. I thought we really moved the ball well.”
The Cats rolled up 707 yards of total offense, the second-most in school history, and averaged nearly 10 yards per play. Their point total was the most since a 56-10 win over Louisville in 2018, and UK even managed to cover the 36-point betting spread in the process.
The Cats made career-best highlights throughout the afternoon.
Quarterback Will Levis threw for a career-high 419 yards with four touchdowns and an interception. It was the first time a UK signal-caller had thrown for more than 400 yards since Andre’ Woodson in 2007, which is a feat considering Levis essentially played only three quarters.
Reserve quarterback Beau Allen came in and even rushed for his first career TD.
Wide receivers Wan’Dale Robinson and Josh Ali were open all day. Robinson reeled in eight catches for 181 yards, and Ali made seven receptions for 164 yards and a pair of scores. The last time a UK receiver went for more than 200 yards, it was current Kentucky Wesleyan College head coach Craig Yeast in 1998. However, both Robinson and Ali were within striking distance of Yeast’s mark.
Running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. rushed for 119 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. It was his seventh 100-yard rushing game of the season (second in UK history) and the 13th of his career (third in school history).
Tight end Justin Rigg even caught two touchdown passes for the first time in his career.
The Cats didn’t only dominate on offense, either.
Cornerback Quandre Mosely snagged an interception and returned it 38 yards for a TD — the second pick-six in as many weeks for the Cats. As a team, they came up with three sacks, 11 quarterback hurries and two forced fumbles. UK also didn’t allow a point after intermission and surrendered only three first downs in the second half.
UK’s quarterback pressure has been much-improved this season, but considering the Cats still rank near the bottom in the FBS in turnover margin — and they’ll actually lose ground in that category with Levis’ interception and three fumbles against the Aggies — any turnovers should be taken as a victory.
One of the keys to Kentucky’s performance, Stoops said, was the way his players practiced throughout the week.
“Every game’s important,” he said. “It’s about our preparation, and I appreciate the way our team’s practicing. We weren’t always perfect out there today, but the prep was really good.”
In essence, the Cats got everything they could want out of facing NMSU (1-10) — a stupendous offensive performance, an improved defensive output and a chance to build some confidence and momentum heading into next week’s matchup with Louisville.
A tune-up, indeed.
