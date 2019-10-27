LEXINGTON
The Wildcats needed a win like this one.
The University of Kentucky, after failing to score in last week's 21-0 loss at No. 10 Georgia, bounced back in a big way Saturday.
It was another torrential downpour, another matchup against a conference foe and another game that most pundits didn't believe UK could win.
So, of course, the Cats not only pulled out a victory against Missouri at Kroger Field -- UK dominated the visiting Tigers, 29-7.
UK's defense set the tone early, holding Missouri scoreless while the Cats raced out to a 22-point halftime lead. The Tigers, who recorded only 98 yards of total offense by intermission, finished the game with 289 offensive yards -- most coming when the outcome was already well decided.
Kentucky's defense, obviously having learned a few things against the Bulldogs last week, played with a tenacity that hadn't been seen in quite some time. The Cats forced five fumbles, recovered two of them, sacked Missouri's quarterbacks four times and held the Tigers to 4-of-14 on third-down conversions and 0-of-2 on fourth downs.
According to UK coach Mark Stoops, it was all a byproduct of his squad's fortitude.
"When you think of Missouri, they play hard," Stoops said. "You have to match their physicality and their intensity. I was proud of our guys for that.
"It starts with playing exceptionally hard. You've got to play hard, and you've got to be tough. Their preparation has been good, and we're playing more and more confident, just across the board."
Consider that a massive improvement after UK entered the game allowing 23.3 points and nearly 365 yards per outing.
And, as the defense disrupted Missouri's rhythm, it allowed the Cats' other players to shine -- Lynn Bowden, most of all.
The dynamo wide-receiver-turned-quarterback racked up 204 rushing yards and two TDs on 21 carries, darting his way through the Missouri defense with ease at times.
Bowden was, simply, superb.
"What can you say about Lynn? Amazing," Stoops said of the 6-foot-1 junior, who's rushed for 499 yards since taking over starting quarterback duties three games ago. "So tough. So tough and talented."
Even when Bowden left the game momentarily and Sawyer Smith entered in his place, it didn't last long.
"It's pretty hard to take (Bowden) out," Stoops admitted. "So, I don't know. Defensive coordinators we play aren't stupid, they're pretty bright in this league. ... We'll see. Sawyer is getting better, and it's nice to have the option to be able to go to both guys."
Bowden wasn't the only standout, either.
Kavosiey Smoke dove in for UK's first rushing touchdown of the game.
A.J. Rose zipped in for another score.
Wide receiver Ahmad Wagner drew one of his patented pass interference penalties.
Punter Max Duffy, who's been one of UK's most exciting players this season, blasted a career-best 70-yard punt. Oh, and he later converted a fourth down with a 25-yard run.
Even placekicker Chance Poore, who had been relegated to bench duty after struggling earlier this season, entered to boot a 43-yard field goal and two extra points after starter Matt Ruffolo missed on his only two extra-point attempts.
It was a much-needed confidence boost for a number of Cats, who improved to 4-4 overall and 2-4 in Southeastern Conference play after Saturday's victory. With four games remaining on the schedule, UK's win over Missouri puts Stoops & Co. in a good position as they vie for a fourth consecutive bowl game appearance.
More so than anything, though, Saturday proved that, despite everything that's gone wrong so far this season, UK is still headed in the right direction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.