As it turns out, “recruit and develop” is more than just a catchphrase for the University of Kentucky.
Wildcats football coach Mark Stoops and his staff have done an incredible job in the last several years of bringing in players, giving them the tools and guidance to be productive and letting them excel on the football field. Then, by the time the NFL Draft rolls around, it’s not surprising to see multiple Wildcats get selected.
The 2021 draft was no different.
Six Wildcats were chosen over the weekend, which is tied for the fourth-most in school history and the most since eight UK players were taken in 1979.
Linebacker Jamin Davis got things started early when he was picked 19th overall by the Washington Football Team.
Despite only playing one full, productive season for UK, he solidified himself as a versatile defender with 102 tackles and three interceptions as a junior. He’ll look to bolster a Washington team that went 7-9 and won the NFC East this past season, despite a lackluster linebacking crew that struggled defending the middle part of the field.
Entering the draft, Washington coach Ron Rivera noted, Davis the team’s top-rated defensive prospect.
“This guy had the most position flex of any of them,” Rivera said, “and that’s important to me because I believe a guy that can play all your linebacker positions can learn quickly, will understand quickly and will help others around him.”
With Rivera, a former linebacker himself, and two other former NFL linebackers on the coaching staff, Davis couldn’t have found a much better place to learn.
The next Wildcat off the board, as expected, was sophomore cornerback Kelvin Joseph going in the second round and 44th overall to the Dallas Cowboys.
After taking Penn State star linebacker Micah Parsons in the first round, Dallas filled an immediate need in the secondary by taking Joseph. He’ll have the chance to line up as a starter opposite the Cowboys’ 2020 second-round pick, Alabama’s Trevon Diggs
The Cowboys, who went 6-10 last year, were tied for the fifth-fewest interceptions in the league (10) and allowed a 100.4 passer rating each game — seventh-worst in the NFL. Dallas simply needed playmakers on defense, and as a result, its first six draft picks were all defenders.
“As far as the length and the short-area quickness, I’m very focused on the ability to make plays on the ball,” McCarthy said. “... Turnover differential is the most important focus of our football team outside of winning the game. That will be reflected in all of our defensive players, especially defensive backs.”
Joseph isn’t the only Wildcat who landed in Dallas, either.
Senior defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna was picked by the Cowboys in the sixth round, going 192nd overall and becoming their seventh defensive player taken in nine picks.
The self-described “plug in the middle” is the exact opposite type of player Dallas typically looks for — a wide-bodied, run-stuffing wall — but the Cowboys could make good use of his 6-foot-4, 357-pound frame.
“I take pride in stopping the run and letting those guys behind me run free and make plays,” Bohanna said. “They know that’s what I love to do. My physicality just fits well with the system that (defensive coordinator Dan) Quinn wants to run on defense.”
Senior cornerback Brandin Echols was picked by the New York Jets in the sixth round, 200th overall.
Though the Jets went just 2-14 last year, Echols could struggle to carve out playing time — especially since New York chose two other cornerbacks in the sixth round. When you’re the Jets, and you’ve had only one winning season in the past decade, you simply have to throw everything at the wall and see what sticks.
Six picks later, senior offensive tackle Landon Young was selected by the New Orleans Saints, who went 12-4 last year.
Young emerged as a target early in the draft process for the Saints, who traded up to take him in the sixth round. Though he enters with plenty of experience at left tackle, Young is open to shifting to the right side or even inside to guard — whatever it takes to protect the Saints’ QB, whether it’s Taysom Hill, Jameis Winston or the newly-drafted Ian Book.
Phil Hoskins wrapped up UK’s draft ride when he was picked in the seventh round, 232nd overall, by the Carolina Panthers, who went 5-11 a season ago.
After the draft, three other Wildcats signed as free agents: Running back A.J. Rose with the Minnesota Vikings, linebacker Boogie Watson with the Pittsburgh Steelers and center Drake Jackson with the Detroit Lions.
Of course, being drafted or signed is one thing, but actually competing and earning playing time is another.
However, with the experience all of these Wildcats gained playing under Stoops — and the “recruit and develop” philosophy maintained by the UK coaching staff — it’s no surprise to see so many of them move into the professional phase of their playing careers.
