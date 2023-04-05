Mistakes still limit UK, but potential is there
As the Kentucky football team goes through its last full week of spring practice, the Wildcats feel like they’ve made tremendous strides — but they also know there’s plenty of room left to improve.
If Saturday’s open practice at the Joe Craft Football Training Facility in Lexington was any indication, offensive coordinator Liam Coen has been encouraged by the progress UK’s made over the last month.
“You walked off the field and it wasn’t like we got our butts handed to us, that wasn’t the feeling that I felt,” he said Tuesday. “I felt a little deflated feeling from the day, where I felt like we moved it, we just didn’t capitalize on drives. The first drive of the whole scrimmage, we got down, bang, bang, bang, in four plays, and then get down in the low red area and they stuck it to us a little bit, and we didn’t finish that drive in the end zone.
“It just felt like it was two steps forward a little bit, one step back. We’d have a couple big plays and then we’d go minus-3.”
Though the Cats’ offense struggled as a whole to cap off its productive drives with points — they didn’t attempt field goals during the scrimmage — UK’s coaches found plenty to be positive about, especially after adding so many new faces this spring.
After watching the scrimmage film Monday, Coen noted a trend among Kentucky’s struggles.
“There’s too many times right now that all 11 aren’t all truly doing exactly what they’re supposed to do,” he said. “It’s eight or nine guys and then those two or three that might make a mistake. Well, that’s really important.
“It was good to see us move the football. It was deflating to see us not finish.”
Much of that, he added, stemmed from players getting too wrapped up in having fans and media members in attendance for Saturday’s practice session.
“Saturday, to me, was less about truly execution in a lot of ways, and it felt frantic,” he said. “It felt like a lot of guys were more bright-eyed.
“That’s what we’re trying to learn from, the moment. How do we handle the moment? Because it’s going to get a lot bigger than this.”
As a whole, though, Coen’s been pleased with his unit’s development. N.C. State transfer quarterback Devin Leary is expected to serve as the Cats’ starter, and coaches are in the process of sorting out the reserve signal-caller situation.
Kentucky has also made a concentrated effort to resume running the ball with the tough-nosed brand of physicality that has come to define the program in recent seasons.
“I really like Ray (Davis),” Coen said of the Vanderbilt transfer. “He’s consistent, dependable, a good, solid runner. He missed a few on Saturday, which he’ll learn from those. I’ve always trusted JuTahn (McClain) as a guy that can come in and be steady and be on it and good in the pass protection game. La’Vell (Wright) just hasn’t stayed healthy yet.
“It’s been hard to truly evaluate that room without consistent participation every day, but they’re coming along.”
Cats coaches have also enjoyed seeing the development of running back Dee Beckwith, a powerful 6-foot-5, 236-pounder who transferred from Tennessee last season and played in three games for UK.
“He’s just learning,” Coen said. “He’s a big, strong guy. I was interested in to see him in a live-ball situation too, because he’s such a big dude and they really like tackling him, all that stuff. Right now, Dee’s really just trying to work on doing all the little things — how are you doing academically, socially, in the meeting room, carrying it over to football, being consistent as a player?
“Especially when he doesn’t have the ball in his hands. I thought Dee did some decent things on Saturday in terms of running the football.”
There’s no panic within the Kentucky locker room, especially with the remainder of spring, the summer and fall camp left to shore up any deficiencies.
In the meantime, Coen just wants to see a consistent effort as the Cats work to move in the right direction.
“We’re not good enough to make those mistake, we’re not good enough to have those issues,” he added, “but once we have all 11 doing the right thing and being on the same page, there’s proof that it can work.”
