UK offense feature

Kentucky running back Dee Beckwith (21) looks for room as he fights off a tackle from linebacker Jase Bruner during Saturday’s open practice at the Joe Craft Football Training Facility in Lexington.

 UK Athletics

Mistakes still limit UK, but potential is there

As the Kentucky football team goes through its last full week of spring practice, the Wildcats feel like they’ve made tremendous strides — but they also know there’s plenty of room left to improve.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.