LEXINGTON
No. 13 Kentucky came face to face with adversity Saturday night, and unfortunately for the hobbled Wildcats, adversity won.
UK entered its matchup against SEC foe South Carolina at 4-1 overall and 1-1 in conference play following last week’s loss at then-No. 14 Ole Miss, and Cats coach Mark Stoops had talked about not letting one loss snowball into two losses. Well, consider Saturday’s 24-14 defeat to the visiting Gamecocks an avalanche at Kroger Field.
Heralded starting quarterback Will Levis missed the game with a foot injury, which left redshirt freshman Kaiya Sheron to direct the Cats’ attack. Things didn’t exactly go according to plan.
“I don’t think we responded and played very well around him,” Cats head coach Mark Stoops said of Sheron, who completed 15-of-27 pass attempts for 178 yards and two touchdowns with an interception. “I thought we played as poorly as we have all year in certain positions around him, a first-time starter. I don’t think that’s right for that young man.
“There’s things that he did very well and there’s areas where we didn’t do a good enough job around him.”
The Cats fumbled the ball on the very first play of the game, and moments later South Carolina (4-2, 1-2 in SEC) found itself ahead 7-0. Although UK came back to tie the contest at halftime behind a tremendous fake-toss-and-pass play from Sheron to Jordan Dingle in the second quarter, the Gamecocks took advantage of blown coverage, missed tackles and a little trickery to surge ahead 24-7 in the fourth quarter.
UK simply didn’t have an answer.
South Carolina outgained Kentucky in total yardage, 356-299.
UK struggled to a 3-of-12 (25%) conversion rate while the Gamecocks converted 6-of-14 (42.8%) third downs.
Just about the only statistical category UK won was time of possession — 31:05 to 28:05 — but that’s not even a point of pride when you lose by double digits.
Bluntly, UK’s outing was a failure.
The Cats’ offensive line continued to come up short, giving up six sacks for the game. UK, even with all-conference rusher Chris Rodriguez back, still didn’t establish a start-to-finish run game. Rodriguez ran for 100 yards on 17 carries in the first half but sputtered to only 26 yards on five rushes after intermission.
Without Levis there to bail out the offense, it was nothing short of a struggle.
In his postgame press conference, Stoops was just about as disappointed as anybody — and for good reason.
“The detail, focus, that we generally play with, and it goes back to the intensity that we play with and the intensity that we practice with and the competitive nature that we generally have,” he said. “Those are self-inflicted things that we can’t have, and there’s no excuse for them.”
Against everything Stoops preached to his team, both publicly and privately, one loss last week certainly turned into two.
“I have to face the music,” he said. “I tried like hell. I addressed it, I tried to tweak a couple things, I tried to really get their energy up, and we didn’t respond.”
With Levis’s playing status still uncertain for the near future, now the Cats turn their attention to surging No. 23 Mississippi State, which rolled Arkansas 40-17 on Saturday. The Bulldogs visit Lexington before a much-needed off week for Kentucky.
Last year, UK got off to a hot start before a three-game losing streak hampered the Cats’ end-of-season possibilities.
Now, Stoops & Co. are hoping history doesn’t repeat itself.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.