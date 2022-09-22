In spite of a 3-0 start and the highest Associated Press Top 25 poll ranking in decades, No. 8 Kentucky is well aware of its offensive shortcomings so far in 2022 — and, by all accounts, Wildcats coaches are embracing the chance to improve.

According to first-year offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello, who joined the UK staff in February after serving as the San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks coach last season, the Cats’ early offensive inconsistencies will take a team-wide effort to address.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.