Cats finish preseason slate with win

LEXINGTON -- The final tuneup for the University of Kentucky heading into the real season went about as expected.
UK blasted Kentucky State 83-51 in front of a not nearly full Rupp Arena.
The Wildcats got some good things going in this exhibition Friday night.
They saw what all they can do with a small lineup that includes Nick Sestina. The graduate transfer is showing he can be a versatile performer for the Wildcats.
Sestina had 13 points, made 6-of-8 shots, grabbed eight rebounds. He worked more in the lane and in the midrange, taking only two 3s and making one.
The most important thing Sestina does right now is get the team's engine going.
"When you get to this level, guys have to talk," Justus said. "Transition defense. They have to be engaged not only themselves, but they have to be engaged with their teammates. And Nate is a guy that's a connector on the floor because he talks. He's a guy that is not only going to be in the right place himself but he's going to make sure, one, two, three other guys are in the right place every time down the floor.
"Nate's energy is infectious with this group."
Sestina's ability to get more things done inside, grab more rebounds, will be a key for as long as Nick Richards is out with an ankle injury.
"I'm going to hold myself to a really high standard while Nick is out," Sestina said. "I need to be the guy who comes up with the rebound, tips it out to somebody, or boxing somebody out for somebody else to come get it."
Immanuel Quickley also took another step in showing the growth he's had since last season. The sophomore guard's confidence level has grown, along with his ability to get the ball in the basket.
Quickley scored a game-high 17 points, hitting 6-of-10 shots from the floor, 2-of-5 from 3-point range.
"He plays with a different swag, he plays with a different level of confidence, a greater purpose, I think, of who he is and who he wants to become," said Joel Justus, a UK assistant coach who sat in for John Calipari in the postgame press conference.
Kahlil Whitney also busted out with 15 points and some long-range jump shooting that with another step added would've been 3-point jump shooting. Find your comfort zone offensively is the thing from distance for the Wildcats.
The most impressive thing about Whitney's game was his rebounding, which was nonexistent in the exhibition win over Georgetown on Sunday.
Whitney had five rebounds after getting none against Georgetown.
"The thing that stood out the other night was his rebounds in the first game," Justus said. "Then tonight he comes back and has five rebounds, 15 points. He was involved in the game much more tonight. That's what Cal has really got after him about, to be a guy that's involved on the ball, off the ball, rebounding, deflections, he's such a live body and he should be a guy that's a tremendous two-way player and then he makes shots."
Whitney said he had to look in the mirror a couple of times after the Georgetown game to get himself back in a physical mindset to go after the ball.
"I wasn't being physical on the boards against Georgetown," Whitney said. "I attacked the offensive and defensive boards every possession (against KSU). I have to keep active, keep playing my game."
This is the end of the warmup phase of UK's preseason. The real season begins Tuesday with a No. 1 versus No. 2 matchup of Michigan State against Kentucky in the Champions Classic in Madison Square Garden.
