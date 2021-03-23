By all accounts, the first full week of spring football practice for the University of Kentucky was a success.
The Wildcats, with an offense looking to learn a brand-new playbook under first-year offensive coordinator Liam Coen and a defense looking to improve from 2020, hit the field for the first time last Tuesday, followed by their first full-pads practice on Saturday.
Kentucky coach Mark Stoops, who tapped Coen from the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams to replace former coordinator Eddie Gran, has kept a close eye on the team’s early returns on offense — and so far, he likes what he sees.
“I’m pleased,” Stoops said via Zoom. “With a bunch of new offensive coaches and a new system, I’m very pleased with the efficiency of our offense. Just the basics — the communication, the urgency, getting to the line of scrimmage, alignments, assignments, just being efficient at our plays.
“I feel like our quarterbacks, they know where to go with the football. Our completion percentage is extremely high, which I really like to see. Very few drops, very few footballs on the ground.”
Based on what Stoops has seen, UK fans can expect a drastically different offense this year.
Last season, Kentucky’s passing game came to a screeching halt. The Wildcats ranked 122nd in the nation with just 121.5 yards through the air per outing. UK also completed only 59.7% of its passes, putting the Cats 76th in the country. With just seven passing scores and five interceptions, Kentucky finished 113th in the FBS in passing efficiency.
In other words: Not good.
In fact, the Cats’ passing offense was so dismal that despite a rushing attack that yielded 196.5 yards per game (34th in the country), UK’s offense ultimately ranked 115th in total output.
Coen was brought in to not only add some balance to the Cats’ schemes, but to also shake up an offense that had simply become too one-dimensional in recent years.
UK’s quarterbacks will spend more time under center — the Cats have operated primarily out of the shotgun formation in the past — and with three talented wide receivers in Josh Ali, Isaiah Epps and Wan’Dale Robinson lining up this spring, establishing timing routes early will become a major emphasis in the throwing game.
With four-star wide receivers Dekel Crowdus and Christian Lewis set to join Kentucky in the fall, things are shaping up nicely for the Cats.
In the meantime, UK quarterbacks Beau Allen and Joey Gatewood are trying to soak up as much knowledge as they can.
“There’s definitely a transition,” Allen admitted. “I’m always trying to learn more stuff and dial into the playbook more every day. There’s definitely a lot of things you have to put extra effort into right now. ... It’s definitely a change, but it’s a good change.”
For Gatewood, it will be the third different offense he’s learned in the past three years.
“The case for me is I had to learn three different offenses but yet I can take specific adjustments to my game and contribute them to the next offense,” said Gatewood, an Auburn transfer who joined UK last season. “I feel like if I can get that done, and I keep on striving every day and push people with me, I think we’ll be pretty good.”
Of course, there’s a big difference between the first week of spring and suiting up against Southeastern Conference competition in the fall. And, UK has promised a more balanced offense in the past, only to repeat the same run-heavy approach that it’s leaned on before.
But, as the Cats move forward into the spring, their coaches are encouraged by what they’ve seen.
“Obviously, there’s a lot of work to do,” Stoops said, “but I’m pleased with the start.”
