NASHVILLE, TENN. — It was a feel-good affair for the University of Kentucky football team on Saturday.
The Wildcats, after trailing 14-3 at the end of the first quarter, reeled off 35 unanswered points to leave Nashville with a resounding 38-14 win over Vanderbilt.
In what was essentially a home-away-from-home game -- UK fans easily made up most of the 23,288 in attendance at Vanderbilt Stadium -- the contest started off a little sloppy for the Cats. Everything looked to be rolling in Vandy's favor after Allan George took an A.J. Rose fumble 67 yards for a touchdown, giving the Commodores an early 11-point lead.
After that, though, it was all Kentucky.
Lynn Bowden had his most efficient outing of the year as UK's quarterback. As a team, the Cats (5-5, 3-5 in Southeastern Conference) rushed for 401 yards, outgaining Vandy 528-198 in total yardage. Christopher Rodriguez led UK with 129 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Even Yusuf Corker, a sophomore defensive back, recorded his first career interception.
Afterward, the emotions were a stark contrast from last week's post-game following a 17-13 home loss to Tennessee.
"We knew we were gonna come out and play our game," Rodriguez said, with a smile. "The run game was working real well."
That's an understatement, to say the least.
Bowden was his usual electric self, dodging between defenders and finding open space to make plays when he could. He again passed the century rushing mark -- finishing with 110 yards and a TD on 17 rushes. The most intriguing aspect of Bowden's performance, however, was his ability to manipulate the defense without forcing anything.
That much was clear with his passing, which was simple but effective. Bowden completed 8-of-10 attempts for 104 yards and an additional score.
It was an obvious step back from last week's "run, run, and when in doubt, run some more" approach that ultimately led to a heartbreaking loss against the Vols. Instead, UK showed a variety of different looks, keeping Vandy's defense off balance most of the day.
Five times, Bowden directed drives that went for more than 70 yards -- each one resulting in a touchdown. His 14-yard scoring toss to Josh Ali capped off a tremendous drive late in the first half, giving UK a 24-14 lead just 11 seconds before halftime.
"You have to give him the credit that he deserves," UK coach Mark Stoops said of Bowden. "... You put him back there and he makes people miss, but he also lowers his shoulders and runs over people when he has to. So you put it all together, and it's remarkable some of the things he's doing right now."
This time, though, it wasn't all Bowden.
Rodriguez had a terrific outing. Kavosiey Smoke rumbled for 95 yards and a score on the ground. The offensive line created gaps and running lanes up front that a tractor trailer could've rolled through.
The best part for Stoops, though, is the resiliency that his squad showed throughout.
"We're not an overly-explosive team right now," Stoops admitted. "We're very methodical, because of what we're doing at quarterback. We're in complete control, next thing you know, we're down 14-3. Not one guy on that sideline flinched. Everyone had the confidence to go right back at it.
"To have that tough loss when you come up two yards short a week ago, and you come here and go down 14-3, it's real easy to cave. It's too easy to cave, but not this team. I'm really proud of that."
The Wildcats' defense was stellar, as well. Of Vanderbilt's four second-half possessions, one ended in an interception and three were turnovers on downs.
UK's defense hasn't always been as solid this year, but Stoops commended his players for their effort Saturday.
"You have to make some mistakes to get the growth and experience, but we have the talent and it's getting better and better," he said. "Very pleased, because there's a lot of players out there that are going to be playing the next couple years."
For now, though, the Cats are still playing in the present, with their eyes set on another bowl game appearance. A win next week against UT Martin or the week after against Louisville would do the trick.
"We know what we gotta do to be bowl eliglble," Rodriguez said. "We're gonna keep playing, be where our feet are, and just keep playing. At the end of the day, it was a team win. It was a team 'W' and that's all that matters."
And a well-deserved victory, at that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.