Surpassing expectations has become the norm with the University of Kentucky football program, and the Wildcats may be in line to continue that trend in 2022.
In three of the last four seasons, UK has eclipsed its Las Vegas win-total betting projections released before the start of every year. The only time the Cats didn’t exceed that mark — by no fault of their own, mind you — was during the COVID-shortened 2020 season, which threw a wrench into preseason betting odds.
Heading into this season, UK’s win total is set at eight victories, and the Cats will have every opportunity to outperform expectations yet again.
In the preseason college football coaches poll released Monday, UK was ranked 21st in the country. The only other Southeastern Conference teams ranked ahead of the Wildcats were Alabama (No. 1), defending national champion Georgia (No. 3) and Texas A&M (No. 7).
That falls in line with media voting conducted at last month’s SEC Media Days, which predicted Alabama and Texas A&M to command the SEC West with Georgia and Kentucky as 1-2 atop the SEC East.
Looking at the Cats’ 2022 schedule, they could very well be in line for a third 10-win season in the last five years, but they’ll still have the SEC’s juggernauts standing in the way of capturing a conference championship.
According to ESPN’s Football Power Index, which provides season-long game-by-game predictions, Kentucky is favored in nine of its 12 regular-season contests. The only matchups where the Cats have an unfavorable chance of winning are at home against Georgia (16.7%) on Nov. 19 and on the road against Florida (48.9%) on Sept. 10 and Ole Miss (40.1%) on Oct. 1.
UK’s game at Tennessee on Oct. 29 also stands as a coin toss, with the Cats holding a 52.6% chance of winning, but Kentucky is otherwise a clear favorite over the rest of its opponents.
It wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Wildcats overcome both Florida and Ole Miss, and UK is looking for redemption after a heartbreaking loss to Tennessee last season. Beating Georgia, even at Kroger Field, though falls into “see it to believe it” territory.
If the Cats can clear all the hurdles in front of them — like establishing reliable wide receivers, solidifying depth on the offensive line and in the secondary, and, most importantly, avoiding key injuries — then they have the chance to pull off an 11-1 season.
A more likely outcome, however, is that the Cats drop one or two of their games to Florida, Ole Miss or Tennessee and finish around the nine- or 10-win mark.
The caveat to all of this, of course, is that UK takes care of its winnable games and rises to the challenge in its tougher matchups. Last year, a three-game losing skid in the middle of the season — a 30-13 loss at No. 1 Georgia, a 31-17 setback at Mississippi State and a stunning 45-42 home loss to the Vols — put a damper on the Cats’ mood. But, they regrouped to win their last four games, including a bowl-game victory against Iowa that secured UK its 10th victory.
In 2022, UK can reach that mark even before the regular season ends.
Las Vegas anticipates the Cats winning eight games, but if there’s anything for certain, it’s that Kentucky football often exceeds expectations.
