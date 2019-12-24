The Kentucky-Louisville basketball showdown will be a few days before New Year's Eve, but the Wildcats can get a jump on a bright 2020 this Saturday.
UK is going to have to figure out how to get the ball to drop (through the net, not counting down to 2020 in Times Square) if it wants to stop the Cardinals.
It might not be a full-blown crisis -- yet -- but UK has a pretty serious problem on its men's basketball team.
Nobody, well, almost nobody, can make a shot outside of 15 feet, unless you're counting free throws.
The Wildcats lost two straight games in Las Vegas over the weekend, and the culprit was somewhat the same against both Utah and No. 3 Ohio State.
They couldn't buy a basket from distance. Nate Sestina got healthy just in time to play a considerable amount of minutes against Ohio State, and he must have been able to find the range during his absence with a broken wrist. Sestina made 5-of-8 from long range. The rest of the Cats were 2-of-15 from 3.
That put UK's numbers from 3 in Vegas at 9-of-40. That was 22.5% from 3. That two-day stat was below the 27.8% marksmanship UK has displayed for the season as a whole.
In case you're wondering, UK ranks 323rd in the country from 3 according to KenPom.com.
Those aren't the numbers to fill UK's team, coaching staff or fanbase with much confidence considering what is looming next for the Wildcats this weekend.
Louisville is one of the two or three best teams in the country right now, by any measure you want to employ. The Wildcats fell 13 spots to 19th after their weekend in Vegas. They will see a Louisville team in Rupp Arena that is ranked No. 3 in the AP poll that dropped Monday. Ohio State moved to No. 2.
Sestina is new to this UK-UofL thing, but he heard about it when talking to Calipari and the UK staff about coming to Lexington this summer.
"The game coming up is huge for us, it's an in-state rivalry, it's another big, toughness game for us, and the tension around that game is so much more and we know that and the attitude for them coming in, the attitude for us coming in, it's kind of the same thing, it's two big dogs going after it," Sestina said after the 71-65 loss to Ohio State.
One reason UK stayed within range of Ohio State was the pick and pop put in for Sestina. Ohio State picked him up better in the second half, which left some drives available that UK wasn't able to get in the basket, nor get extra passes down to get teammates for better shots.
"Guys were driving and throwing (shots up)," UK coach John Calipari said on his Monday night radio show "There were guys open on those drives."
UK wants those open guys to catch the ball and shoot it.
UK didn't play with intensity until the last 10 minutes against Utah. The Wildcats were aggressive enough the entire game against Ohio State. They'll need that same mindset against Louisville.
Calipari thought Ohio State's execution in the last four minutes was that of a veteran team, where UK struggled down the stretch in that same area.
UK will face another veteran team in Louisville, but at least it will be in Rupp Arena, where the Wildcats are 8-2 in their last 10 meetings with UofL.
These things aren't overly important right now, but people pay attention to rankings, no matter if it's not quite January yet.
So, what looked like a 2 vs. 3 matchup, or even 1 vs. 2, a few weeks ago between Kentucky and Louisville now will see whether UK is good enough to hang in with the Cardinals in Rupp Arena.
It's 3 vs. 19 now, with UK sporting the double-digit ranking.
"We're playing back to back top two or three teams," Calipari said Monday night. "If we're right there with them, we're probably a top 10 team."
The difference on the scoreboard could be as stark as the difference in those rankings if UK isn't able to see the ball drop (through the net) a few nights before New Year's Eve.
