Will Levis isn’t the only former Wildcat with something to prove.

The quarterback, who had been hyped by NFL analysts and pundits as a sure-thing first-round pick for the last several months, was famously left watching and waiting from the 2023 NFL Draft greenroom on Thursday as he saw his stock tumble in real time.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.