Will Levis isn’t the only former Wildcat with something to prove.
The quarterback, who had been hyped by NFL analysts and pundits as a sure-thing first-round pick for the last several months, was famously left watching and waiting from the 2023 NFL Draft greenroom on Thursday as he saw his stock tumble in real time.
Levis was eventually selected, of course — he went early in the second round, No. 34 overall, to the Tennessee Titans — but for someone so driven by competition, there’s no doubt it’ll be a motivator as the 6-foot-3 signal-caller begins his professional career.
“I ended up where I was meant to be,” Levis told reporters after the draft, “and I’m just looking forward to competing and getting started.”
Instead of being thrust immediately into a starting role, Levis will get the chance to learn behind veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill and reserve Malik Willis in Nashville.
On the surface, Levis remained cool and calm throughout the process, but there’s no way he doesn’t want to make the teams that passed on him pay.
And he’s not the only one.
Chris Rodriguez Jr., who finished third on Kentucky’s all-time career rushing list with 3,643 yards, was taken in the sixth round at No. 193 overall by the Washington Commanders.
Rodriguez, known for his bruising style, will join a running backs room that already includes the one-two punch of Antonio Gibson and Brian Robinson. Washington coaches wasted little time in talking about how Rodriguez will fit into offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy’s scheme, though.
“Adding a physical player in Christopher is a guy that, talking to Eric and what Eric wants to do and how he wants to use him, in Eric’s mind, this is a guy that will fit what he wants,” said Commanders head coach Ron Rivera. “We’re pretty excited about being able to pick him. We had a higher grade on him too as well. So, we thought we got a lot of value here.”
Cornerback Carrington Valentine was later taken by the Green Bay Packers in the seventh round, at No. 232 overall.
Offensive lineman Tashawn Manning, who played just one year with the Cats, signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent.
All four will get chances to show off for their new teams, and it’s not unlikely that all four will outplay their draft status.
After all, the UK quartet was invited to participate in the NFL Scouting Combine in February — and, by all accounts, all of them have shown that they can contribute.
Levis, of course, was supposed to go in the first round and was rumored to be drafted as high as No. 4 to the Indianapolis Colts.
Rodriguez, for as much success as he had running against SEC opponents over the last several seasons, was considered only a sixth-round pick. At best, projections had him as high as the fifth round.
Valentine was a key fixture for a UK defense that improved each season he played. Last year, the Cats were a top-15 unit in both points and yards allowed per game.
Manning, even though the Cats’ offensive line struggled in 2022, was still considered a late-round selection but ended up not being picked.
Each of them has something to prove, not only to themselves and the teams that drafted them, but also to the teams that didn’t.
And, of course, there’s a trio of other former Wildcats — defensive back Keidron Smith and linebackers DeAndre Square and Jacquez Jones — that went undrafted but have already signed with teams.
Like Valentine, all three were key contributors to the Cats’ shutdown defense. And, considering they were able to do it in the ultra-competitive SEC — many say the league is the next best thing to playing in the NFL — there’s no reason that they can’t carry it on at the next level.
Jones signed with the Atlanta Falcons, Smith signed with the Miami Dolphins, and Square signed with the Los Angeles Rams.
The 2023 NFL Draft wasn’t the same marquee occasion that it had been in the past for UK. In the previous four years, 17 players had been drafted from Kentucky — including six in 2021.
However, this year’s group of former Cats will get the chance to prove themselves, and it shouldn’t be a surprise to see why they’re motivated.
